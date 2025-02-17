The White Lotus Season 3 has already made an unforgivable mistake

If you’re not watching The White Lotus Season 3, you’re making a monumental mistake.

Created by Mike White (who also wrote School of Rock, so you know he’s got skills), The White Lotus is a black comedy anthology series where each season is set in a new branch of the titular resort chain in a new fabulous locale.

Every season, we follow a new crop of characters, each with their own quirks, foibles, and eccentricities. Oh, and there’s always a death (or two… or several). Think of it as a murder mystery if Hilton did murder mysteries, but you know… actually good.

As I say, the show is brilliant (one of the best TV shows ever) and even though Season 3’s just begun, it’s already shaping up to be every bit as absorbing as the first two seasons. Although to misquote Columbo, there’s “one thing” that’s bothering me about the latest series: the theme tune.

The White Lotus theme is a bop…

The White Lotus theme song is, without a doubt, a bop. If you’ve not heard it, it’s pointless to try to describe it in words. It simply must be experienced.

Sadly, as this is a piece of writing, tradition dictates that I try. It sort of goes like this, “dah-dah-dah, dah-dah-dah, doo-doo-dah! Doo-doo-dah! Dah-dah-dah-dah lololololololo!”

You know what, this is sh*t. I’m sorry. Anyway, if you’ve not heard it, I’ve included an embed (Editor’s note: Why didn’t you do that, to begin with?), but chances are, if you’re reading this, you’ve heard the song, and I think you’ll agree its haunting wails and pounding beats make it the perfect accompaniment to the show.

It’s eerie, it’s quirky, it’s modern. It’s got just the right off-beat energy for a show like The White Lotus. This isn’t just my opinion either; so beloved was the Season 2 version of the theme (which featured a donk-tacular drop) that DJs started playing in their sets. It’s a shame, then, that the Season 3 version of the song is absolute toilet water.

Oh, brother, this song stinks!

HBO

Yes, I hate to say it, but the newest remix of the theme is dreadful. The beginning isn’t bad; it’s still quite haunting, but the back half is too moody (can you tell I don’t review music?) and doesn’t build to a satisfying crescendo or drop. It just falls flat and lacks the eccentric energy of its predecessors.

I’m not the only one who thinks so, either. If you log in to X (formerly Twitter), you’ll find dozens of fans complaining about the new song. One fan wrote, “The only part of the episode I didn’t like… it’s gorgeous, but like why change the song? The original theme is perfect in every way.”

Another rather dramatically added, “Pathetic old boring and nonsense. BRING BACK THE OLD INTRO.”

Of course, not everyone agrees that the song’s a Nickelback-level stinker. “I don’t wanna hear any complaining because this is FIERCE, and honestly, the second season should have had an original theme song, too,” wrote one.

Meanwhile, another explained, “Maybe y’all need to realize that different seasons mean different regions, and that means different sounds. This is honestly so great.”

I think they both make some coherent and eloquent points there. It’s just a shame they’re wrong.

Ok, that’s harsh (but true). They’re not wrong. It’s more that the new theme took me by surprise, and while I may grow to love it, I won’t pretend I wasn’t let down by composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s latest work. I was expecting a bop, and I got a flop.

