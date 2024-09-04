The White Lotus should cast Carrie Coon in “unexpected” way – on one condition

Carrie Coon is set for a starring role in The White Lotus Season 3, but we likely won’t find out about her character until 2025. His Three Daughters director Azazel Jacobs says her role should be “unexpected” – with one caveat.

It feels like we’ll live a thousand lives between now and watching new episodes of The White Lotus Season 3, with the cast currently filming in and around Thailand. We know next to no details about what will happen, but we do know this season will be based around death.

However, the new TV show‘s cast has been revealed, with Carrie Coon tipped for one of the front-and-center roles. In the meantime, she’s starring in His Three Daughters, releasing on Netflix on September 20.

Aside from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, it’s the last time we’ll see her on screen until Season 3 kicks off. Director Azazel Jacobs thinks her role should be “unexpected,” but only if she has total control to run wild with it.

“I want to see different work. I think that [the cast are] all capable of really going anywhere they want, and really bringing something unexpected to a genre. I think their potential is just beginning to be tapped,” Jacobs told Dexerto about his cast’s upcoming projects.

“I just hope whoever works with them will lean on all these facets. They should be entrusted to bring in as much of their skill as they would like to. They’re beyond capable of doing anything and as long as they’re given a space to excel, they will.”

In His Three Daughters, Coon takes on a more typical role of a stern sister and mother, struggling to keep the peace both at home and in her dying father’s apartment.

“I knew Carrie was strong as soon as I met her and I had a feeling of her as an actress, but The Nest was the first film that I really saw her in and thought she was incredible. She blew me away in that movie,” Jacobs adds of her previous work.

As for The White Lotus Season 3, Coon herself has teased “interesting” drama ahead.

“I think he’s playing with some really interesting dynamics. I think it’s something he would continue to do if they let him, because I think he would like to get bigger and more international and put together weirder groups of people – that’s what he’s passionate about,” she told IndieWire about creator Mike White.

“And I think that’s important in this world, to see people banging up against each other in this way. Of course, he’s satirizing rich white people, and he’s doing it very well. He’s really speaking to people who need to be spoken to in a really interesting way. He had a season about money; he had a season about sex. And this is his season about death.”

The White Lotus Season 3 hits screens in 2025, with His Three Daughters available to stream on Netflix from September 20. For more, find out if Harry Styles will actually appear in the HBO series, the entire confirmed cast, and more TV shows streaming this month.