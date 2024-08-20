The West Wing star has heartbreaking reaction to seeing pivotal scene for the first time

Fans of The West Wing already know just how heartbreaking the show’s final season can be, but they probably weren’t expecting to see star Martin Sheen openly weeping at one scene.

Sheen, who played President Jed Bartlet in classic political drama The West Wing, appeared on Inside with Jen Psaki alongside co-star Mary McCormack to promote her upcoming book, What’s Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing.

To commemorate the occasion, they chose a pivotal moment from the show: President Bartlet introducing his best friend and former chief-of-staff, Leo McGarry (John Spencer), as the candidate for Vice President.

The scene selection makes a lot of sense, given the segment aired just as the Democratic National Convention was starting in the US. Still, fans not familiar with went on behind-the-scenes of The West Wing were probably surprised to see Sheen start crying as the clip played.

The clip is actually the final scene shot by Spencer before his death due to a heart attack in December 2005. Spencer was a beloved figure in the cast, and his death takes a visible toll on the series.

The episode in question, The Cold, was actually in post-production when Spencer died, and Leo is notably absent for the following episodes. The West Wing would ultimately see Leo also die of a heart attack shortly after this, with the later episode Requiem serving as a tribute to both actor and character.

Though Sheen was overwhelmed by the clip, he quickly composed himself to speak proudly of his work with his late friend.

“I’ve never seen it. I’ve never seen that before, and people have asked me about it, and John Spencer still lives here.” Sheen says while tapping his chest.

“We were talking about him last night and we were equally sad and happy and joyful to have worked with him, to have known him,” Sheen continued. “And to have seen him there, I’ve never seen that thing before, and I’m just overwhelmed.”

