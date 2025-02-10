The Way Home fans think When Calls the Heart is better for one simple reason

On Hallmark, it’s essentially telly Gladiators this winter. When Calls the Heart has gone up against The Way Home – but in one area, Hope Valley is pulling no punches.

Two shows, two very different storylines. Debuting in 2014, When Calls the Heart follows the lives of Hope Valley residents from 1916, now arriving in the 1920s with new power couple Elizabeth and Nathan at the helm.

In contrast, The Way Home straddles three different storylines at once. This is all thanks to a time-traveling pond at the foot of the Landry family garden, meaning they can jump back and forth in time to different traumatic events.

But what does one have to do with the other? Both binge-worthy TV shows have a pool of dedicated fans, but The Way Home fans think they’re being short-changed by Hallmark in one essential way.

When Calls the Heart is two episodes longer than The Way Home

As it stands, When Calls the Heart Season 12 and The Way Home Season 3 are airing simultaneously. There’s one key difference, though – the former is two episodes longer, and that’s upset Ponderers.

One fan posted on Facebook: “WCTH has 12 episodes per season!!! We’re getting ripped off! Just think how much more we could fit in if we had 2 more episodes!!!”

“Yes! More questions. fewer answers…” another agreed, with a third weighing in, “Lol, I was thinking the same!”

Obviously, When Calls the Heart has nine seasons on The Way Home, and not all of those have had the same amount of episodes. While Season 12 has 12 parts, previous seasons have had as few as seven or eight. With this in mind, there’s a few possible reasons why the pair are so different.

As one fan puts it, “WCTH is in the middle of their 12th season. I’m guessing (and I’ve never watched the show) they have a proven track record in the ratings and that’s why they get two extra episodes per season.”

It’s no secret The Way Home is currently struggling with its viewership, whereas Hearties are still riding high. When Calls the Heart is currently Hallmark’s top show, averaging 1.7 million viewers. The Way Home is in third at around 795,000, though it’s continuing to lose steam.

Not only does this cast doubt over a potential Season 4, but it prompts questions over what types of storylines resonate the most. In short – while WCTH is incredibly slow, TWH is arguably over-complicated.

While one fan thinks, “WCTH has gotten boring, especially after TWH, which is the best series I’ve seen on Hallmark,” another disagrees, “There are not enough storylines to continue the show on for years. They could however slow down the scenes and add more detail, more character interactions, and not jump around so much. But then people will say it’s moving too slowly.

“I for example was disappointed in the scene with Jacob and his childhood friend.”

While The Way Home should have more than enough material for future seasons, getting a fourth (or fifth) season is still not guaranteed.

Both The Way Home and When Calls the Heart are streaming on Hallmark+. Catch up with Jacob’s return, who the mystery couple could be, and the best Hallmark movies of all time.