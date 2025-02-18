The Way Home star reveals crushing update about Season 4 amid fan concerns

The chances of The Way Home Season 4 are looking extremely precarious as Season 3 nears its end. If you look closely, Ponderers have already been hit with another crushing blow by one of its stars.

Slowly but surely, we are starting to get to the bottom of Port Haven’s mysteries. Sam clearly isn’t who he says he is, Casey is definitely from the future, and Colton has been traveling back to 1814 to teach his now-adult son Jacob how to farm.

Of course, this is The Way Home, so we’re still a million miles away from being fully caught up. Having three episodes left doesn’t feel like enough time to tie up all the binge-worthy TV show‘s loose ends, and fans feel the same way.

In fact, campaigns to get The Way Home Season 4 greenlit have already started online – but there’s already been a blow of bad news.

The Way Home cast know as much about Season 4 as we do

According to The Way Home star Jordan Doww, who plays teen Colton on the show, none of the cast knows if Season 4 is happening at all, meaning they’re just as in the dark as we are.

When a fan asked if Season 4 was on the way in the comments of one of his TikTok videos, Doww replied “We are all dying to know as well. But if we do get the green light… I’ll be back.”

As fans will know, the future of the Hallmark show looks more uncertain as more time passes. Up until now, viewership for The Way Home has significantly dropped since Season 1 first aired. It currently has an average rate of 658,000 viewers, dropping from just over a million in two years.

In comparison, When Calls the Heart – which is airing its twelfth season at the same time – retains a 1.2 million viewership figure.

Fans have started a petition to try and get Season 4 off the ground, but we likely won’t know anything concrete until Season 3 has officially wrapped up. However, we could take something completely different from what Doww is saying.

Instead of getting bogged down in Season 4 not being a reality, Doww is telling us that Colton’s time traveling is significant enough for it not to be fully answered by the Season 3 finale.

Hallmark

Episode 7 confirmed Jacob was indeed the guy Susanna sketched alongside Jacob, though his full intentions behind his time travel – alongside where he comes from and how he came to know about the pond – have yet to be cleared up.

If the unspoken pond rules are true, the Landry family can only travel back in time rather than forward. Of course, 1814 is before 1974, but if Colton has been traveling to other timelines, could this be a reason we’d see him back in The Way Home Season 4?

The Way Home Season 3 is currently airing on the Hallmark Channel. Catch up with who the mystery couple could be as well as the best Hallmark movies and best Hallmark TV shows of all time.