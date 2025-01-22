This is when The Way Home Season 4 could take place after fans discover big clue

Okay, The Way Home Season 4 isn’t even confirmed yet, but we can dream. If it does happen – and why wouldn’t it? – this is when it’s most likely to take place.

Currently, we’re in the thick of it with The Way Home Season 3. After three episodes, more questions than ever are running through our minds. How did Jacob return home? Who is the unidentified couple jumping into the pond? And who is the baby they’ve left behind?

On top of this, the 1974 timeline is now in play. We’ve been introduced to Grandma Fern, whose riddle alludes to “The One,” while teenage Colton can seemingly travel through time.

We’ve still got plenty of Season 3 episodes to go, but has The Way Home now planted its biggest clue yet for a potential Season 4?

The Way Home Season 4 could take place in 1965

Thanks to a few clues, The Way Home is setting up a past timeline in 1965, which could ultimately become a focus for a potential Season 4.

If we’re to work on the assumption each season focuses on a different time period – the 1990s in Season 1, the 1800s in Season 2, and the 1970s in Season 3 – it stands to reason Season 4 would have its own dedicated year.

Grandma Fern’s song in Episode 3 has set off a chain of events leading us to believe 1965 is the next target. As her lyrics go, “’65 thought they died, 65 still alive.”

But why is 1965 so significant? While Alice and Kat begin to find clues line the town vote poster pictured above, it largely leads back to Colton.

It was always clear Colton would be a huge part of storylines going forward – he died in 2000 because of his grief for Jacob, after all – but his teenage self is taking on a life of his own. Episode 2 proved Colton could time travel independently of Alice and Kat, meaning he has prior knowledge of how the pond works.

Clearly, he has motive to move through time, and this largely relates to his brother… who went missing in 1965. We don’t know the identity of said brother as of yet, but popular fan theories think either Sam or Elijah will be revealed as his sibling.

We’ve still got seven episodes of Season 3 left to go, but it’s not too far-fetched to believe Colton’s backstory could be expanded on its own in The Way Home Season 4. Hallmark has yet to confirm if a fourth season is happening.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly.