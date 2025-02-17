If you want The Way Home Season 4, there’s one easy way you can help

With three episodes of Season 3 to go, The Way Home Season 4 isn’t a dead cert. Low viewership and complicated plots threaten its renewal, but there’s one way you can help it become a reality.

Ever since it burst onto Hallmark in 2023, The Way Home has been locked in an uphill battle. Originally developed for Netflix, the binge-worthy TV show‘s edgier side has kept it out of step with the streaming service’s other wares.

By “edgier,” I of course mean references to tarot, steamy kisses, and enough mysteries to fry your head until the next episode.

The Way Home Season 3 might be coming to a close, but it doesn’t feel as though there’s enough time to answer all of its questions. Hallmark has yet to confirm Season 4, but fans are making sure it happens regardless.

The Way Home fans have already started campaigning for Season 4

Before The Way Home Season 4 is given the chop or not, fans have set up a petition to make sure the show comes back for more.

‘Encourage Hallmark Channel to Renew The Way Home for Season 4’ currently has over 500 signatures, looking for 1,000 to take its campaign to the next level.

As its description reads, “By renewing The Way Home for Season 4, Hallmark would not only be satisfying its loyal fan base, but also perpetuating quality TV. Let’s show Hallmark Channel the fervent support for this show. Please sign this petition and help us advocate for the renewal of The Way Home for a fourth season.”

As we know, viewership for The Way Home has significantly dropped since Season 1 first aired. It currently has an average rate of 658,000 viewers, dropping from just over a million in two years. In comparison, When Calls the Heart – which is airing its twelfth season at the same time – retains a 1.2 million viewership figure.

Alongside signing the petition (which you can do here), Ponderers are also devising a pincer movement of tactics to make sure Season 4 is a go. According to Facebook fan groups, an official hashtag is TBC, but will be put in place across socials to bolster engagement.

Want to try a more traditional approach? Some fans are even suggesting writing to Hallmark directly with their concerns, with details you can currently find on the Hallmark website.

The Way Home Season 3 is currently airing on the Hallmark Channel.