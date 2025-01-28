The Way Home showrunner just dropped a big hint that Season 4 is happening

We’re not even halfway through Season 3 yet, but the showrunner on The Way Home just teased that Season 4 is already in development.

Unfortunately for us, we can’t even think about Season 4 before the binge-worthy TV show starts solving some of its Season 3 mysteries. Jacob has returned home without explanation, Colton and Evelyn can seemingly time travel, and there’s a slim chance Casey could be Alice’s child.

On top of the existing questions about the abandoned baby and unidentified couple leaving it behind, there’s a lot to unpack. Episode 5 is next up on January 31, marking Season 3’s halfway point.

Still, that’s a lot of storylines to wrap up in six episodes. It therefore stands to reason The Way Home Season 4 should be happening – and one showrunner might have slyly confirmed it.

Alexandra Clarke “just getting started” on The Way Home

The Way Home showrunner Alexandra Clarke confirmed the team is “just getting started” in an Instagram Q&A about Season 3.

When one fan asked how many episodes make up the current series, Clarke replied: “Like our previous 2 seasons, Season 3 has 10 beautiful, wild, crazy episodes!! Which means we’re JUST getting started, friends!”

Obviously, this could be interpreted as “just getting started” on Season 3, but as with any bingeable series, episodes pass by in a flash. Realistically with what we know about the complicated storylines, this should ring true for The Way Home’s future.

At this stage, neither Hallmark nor showrunners have confirmed if Season 4 – or any further seasons – have been greenlit. Unlike similar shows Virgin River and Sullivan’s Crossing, The Way Home isn’t working from an existing book series, meaning it could theoretically go anywhere from here.

However, there’s a snag. Despite a dedicated fanbase, The Way Home’s average viewership is much weaker than most of Hallmark’s output, including fellow TV series When Calls the Heart. With the latter pulling in around two million viewers per season, The Way Home lags behind by just hitting the 1 million mark.

Fans were already concerned the show would be axed after Hallmark fired EVP Programming lead Lisa Hamilton Daly, who brought the series over from Netflix, having been originally developed there.

Currently, there is no reason to suggest The Way Home is going anywhere while it awaits a fourth-season renewal. This is a program with a time-traveling pond, after all… anything can happen.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. Check out the Season 3 release schedule and shows if you like Virgin River.