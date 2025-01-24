The Way Home “scared” Andie MacDowell with new Season 3 storyline

The Way Home Season 3 has introduced an essential new timeline in new episodes – but before it was filmed, star Andie MacDowell found it “terrifying.”

As the matriarch of the Landry family, Del is also the most opposed to time travel through the pond. In an ideal world, she wishes daughter Kat and granddaughter Alice would keep their noses out of the past and instead stay in the present.

Truthfully, we don’t know why Del is so fearful. At the start of Season 3, Jacob’s return is unearthing some old demons, being sent a barrage of letters from an unknown source.

Article continues after ad

Episode 2 introduced the 1974 timeline, looking back at when teenage Del first met her late husband Colton. But when the idea of a younger self in The Way Home was put to her, star Andie MacDowell was “scared.”

The Way Home Season 3’s Young Del “scared” Andie MacDowell

MacDowell told People Magazine she found the idea of Del’s youth being delved into “terrifying,” claiming it “scared” her to see the development.

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

“It scared me, because it’s my development,” she explained. “My character is going back in time and saying, ‘Oh, by the way, this is what happened to you.’ And I had no knowledge of it.”

Article continues after ad

She also added the writing made Del seem “spoiled,” stating, “I’m like, wait a minute… and she has to say something about the farm. Because to me, that was my character.”

While we haven’t seen the bulk of her backstory play out, Episode 2 revealed Del had been brought to Port Haven by Evelyn Goodwin, who was historically a rival of the Landrys. Rick told Alice that Evelyn was essentially destined to end up with Colton – which obviously changed when Del came along.

Article continues after ad

It hasn’t all been negative, though. “I was terrified of some of that stuff that happened. [The] writers had full control of like my history, but I’m connected to who I feel I am, right?” MacDowell continued. “So I did have to say something about that and I did say it’s your choice, but [these are] really strong feelings that I’m having here.”

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

Before Julia Tomasone joined the cast as Young Del – who MacDowell praises – fans hoped the part would go to real-life daughter Margaret Qualley before Season 3 aired.

Article continues after ad

“I just wanted [Tomasone] to look to see what I had done, because I didn’t try to make it overly southern,” MacDowell continued. “I’m not like an overly southern character, you know. So that’s why I said, ‘You have to listen to the show to make your choices.'”

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.