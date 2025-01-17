The Way Home Season 3 Vic return could solve one baffling mystery

The Way Home Season 3 Episode 2 saw the surprising arrival of Elliot’s father Vic. As his son tries to get his head around it, Vic’s return could uncover one outstanding secret.

This time around, Alice is going back to visit her teenage grandparents in 1974, with mom Kat lurking somewhere in the distance. Alongside Colton and Del, she’s been introduced to Evelyn Goodwin – who just so happens to be Colton’s best friend – and Elliot’s uncle Rick.

In the present, things aren’t looking gloomy either. The new TV show introduced Elliot’s dad Vic in Episode 2, leaving Elliot now feeling overwhelmed with dealing with his dad. But something Elliot has already said could open an even bigger can of worms.

If you’ve caught up with the summer party, you’ll know Vic and Rick are related. With Elliot revealing Rick never made it home that night, could Vic be the key to understanding the 1974 timeline?

Vic could be key to Rick’s death in The Way Home Season 3

“My dad walked away and Rick didn’t,” is what Elliot tells the Landrys in The Way Home Season 3 Episode 2. Chances are, Vic is being brought back to reveal some explosive secrets, with the truth behind Rick’s death a given – but that could even lead to the identity of the couple and abandoned baby.

Why? Fans have been speculating whether Alice and Rick could in fact be the parents of said baby since the Season 3 debut. This theory doesn’t stack up now we know Rick died on his way home from the party, but we still don’t know what happened. Currently, we’re assuming it was a drunk driving incident given how much alcohol was present on the beach.

If it means we can rule out key connections, Vic’s testimony could be essential to understanding what happened. This is The Way Home after all, so of course we have some huge gaps in both timelines either side of the pond.

What he might have to say, however, is unclear. We can’t predict how Elliot’s present-day relationship with him will pan out, nor do we know how much Vic knew about Del and Colton at the time. Regardless, change is certainly on the horizon in The Way Home Season 3 Episode 3.

The episode synopsis reads, “Alice and Kat get a lesson in asking the right questions; Del rails against changes to the family dynamic; Elliot tries to understand his father.”

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.