The Way Home Season 3 is here but there’s a frustrating change

Hallmark’s most successful show to date has officially kicked off its third installment – but there’s a huge change to The Way Home Season 3 you’ll be frustrated by.

Think less When Calls the Heart and more Virgin River – The Way Home follows three generations of strong, independent women living together in the small farm town of Port Haven. They’re essentially on a journey of finding their way back to each other, even if the road is bumpy.

We’ve got some star power here courtesy of Andie MacDowell, who leads the cast as Katherine’s mom Del. But it’s possibly better known for the fact that the binge-worthy TV show frequently moves between two timelines: 1974, showing Del as a teen, and the present day.

The Way Home Season 3 Episode 1 is now available to watch, with the second installment dropping on January 10. However, there have been crucial changes to its release schedule that are bound to have left fans frustrated.

The Way Home Season 3 had to be re-added to Hallmark Channel

On December 29, it was announced Hallmark would be streaming The Way Home Season 3 exclusively on its new streaming service Hallmark+. This means unlike When Calls the Heart Season 12, The Way Home would be going direct to app.

Hallmark

However, due to “overwhelming demand,” Hallmark changed its plans a day later on December 30, reverting back to each episode premiering on the Hallmark Channel. Now, there’s a different issue – if you want to watch the new TV show on Hallmark+ as initially advertised, you have to wait for 24 hours.

New episodes of The Way Home Season 3 are being released the next day on Hallmark+, which is again in line with the streaming service‘s traditional format. The changes are enough to make your head spin, and it’s been a frustrating time for fans caught in the middle.

Nowhere is this more apparent than on social media, with fans piling on old Season 3 promos from March to complain. “This is like a slap in the face to loyal viewers,” one reply read, with a second agreeing, “If you miss Friday night… you’re screwed.”

“Nobody is going to be paying for this, come on,” a third disgruntled fan weighed in.

With Episode 1 officially public, The Way Home fans currently have access to Season 3 in both ways. It’s unclear why the change was originally made, with Hallmark never publicly providing a reason.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app.