The Way Home Season 3 is making a major change to its release schedule

The end of January marks the halfway point for The Way Home Season 3. Episode 5 is still yet to come, but a major release schedule change is ahead.

I’d be lying if I said summing up what’s happened so far in The Way Home would be an easy job. The overarching mysteries of the abandoned baby and unidentified couple are still in play – but now we’ve added more to the pot.

Season 3 means we’re now exploring 1974, where teenage Del, Colton, and Evelyn are all in Port Haven. Elliot’s uncle Rick died shortly after being introduced, Evelyn and Colton know more about the pond than they’re letting on, and Del is possibly pregnant.

On top of this, Jacob’s returned home, although we’ve jumped too far ahead in time to get the full story. None of these questions have been answered, but Hallmark might be making finding clues that little bit easier.

The Way Home Season 3 will be repeated on Hallmark Channel

Good news! The Hallmark Channel will be rebroadcasting all of Season 3 so far on February 9, 2025, meaning you can revisit all those missed clues.

It should be said that Season 3 episodes are currently available to stream on the Hallmark+ app, but there were concerns about it airing on Hallmark’s Channel before the season began. On December 29, it was announced Hallmark would be streaming The Way Home Season 3 exclusively on its new streaming service Hallmark+.

Unlike When Calls the Heart Season 12, The Way Home should have been going direct to app. However, due to “overwhelming demand,” Hallmark changed its plans a day later on December 30, reverting back to each episode premiering on the Hallmark Channel.

There’s still a 24-hour delay on new episodes reaching the app after airing, but it seems as though Hallmark is now doubling down on their Hallmark Channel efforts to make amends. There’s another reason why Hallmark might be rerunning The Way Home Season 3 – poor ratings.

As recent reports suggest, the series is experiencing a ratings decline. While When Calls the Heart holds a solid two million, The Way Home is struggling to make it to the one million mark. Rerunning previous episodes could give the series the viewership lift it needs to be commissioned for another series.

Hallmark has not made any comment on viewership or season renewal at this time.

Repeated Season 3 episode schedule

These are the Season 3 episodes you can expect to see repeated by February 9:

Episode 1, ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’: January 3, 2025 Del, Kat, and Alice learn how events of the past have shaped their family’s present. Alice learns a secret that affects her relationship with Elliot.

Episode 2, ‘The Way We Were’: January 10, 2025 Each member of the Landry family meets with challenges and new adventures as truths and revelations come to light.

Episode 3, ‘Live and Let Die’: January 17, 2025 Alice and Kat get a lesson in asking the right questions; Del rails against changes to the family dynamic; Elliot tries to understand his father.

Episode 4, ‘I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song’: January 24, 2025 Romance is top of mind as Alice, Kat, and Del reflect on love in their past, present, and future; Jacob struggles with his memories.

Episode 5, ‘Reeling in the Years’: January 31, 2025 Del celebrates a birthday, as the rest of the Landry family and Elliot take a step back to reassess their investigations.

Episode 6, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’: February 7, 2025 Kat and Jacob uncover a dark moment in Port Haven’s past. Elliot reckons with his past and fate. Alice worries about what her future might hold.



