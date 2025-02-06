The Way Home star has already leaked his ‘intriguing’ Season 3 return

Now we’re past the halfway point in The Way Home Season 3, things are getting serious. We’ve got a lot left to answer but a returning face could help – and we already know who it is.

Thanks to the official teaser for the next episode of The Way Home, we already know Kat is heading back to the 1800s to see Susanna. Initially, we were stepping back into 1974 with teenage Del, Colton, and Evelyn.

This means we now have three timelines unfolding at the same time, and that makes following along all the more head-spinning. It feels like we’re no closer to getting any answers to questions, even ongoing ones like the mystery couple.

But perhaps Season 3 Episode 6’s returning face can help us out. They’re supposed to be a huge reveal this week, but the details have already leaked in completely different ways.

Nick actor leaked his own return to The Way Home Season 3

You might have seen numerous social media posts from Hallmark teasing a mysterious return for Elliot in The Way Home Season 3 Episode 6. But if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know actor Kerry James already confirmed Nick’s return.

Facebook

The above message was shared on Facebook on January 29, 2025, directly confirming what Hallmark is trying to hide from fans. In case anyone needs their memory jogging, Nick is Elliot’s father. We’ve yet to see him appear in Season 3, but James has appeared in Seasons 1 and 2, alongside a younger version of him in the 90s and 00s (played by Samuel Braun).

However, Hallmark has already helped to show its own hand. Before every episode airs, the channel will release a series of photos to “preview” what will happen next. This week, they’ve both been leaked online by fans and appeared on professional outlets like Rotten Tomatoes. In other words, the surprise is as clear as day.

Hallmark

So here you have it – Nick, bold as brass, touching his son’s shoulder in the next episode of The Way Home Season 3. It should be said we don’t actually know his motivations for returning, but here’s what the episode synopsis tells us:

“Kat and Jacob uncover a dark moment in Port Haven’s past; Elliot reckons with his past and fate; Alice worries about what her future might hold.”

We also have another clue here in James’ use of the word “onwards.” This suggests Nick will be in the rest of Season 3 up until Episode 10, which is the finale. However, Hallmark has yet to confirm if this is the case.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on Hallmark’s app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. Take a look at Jacob’s return, how Season 3 can be improved, and more TV shows streaming this month.