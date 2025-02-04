The Way Home’s “ridiculous” love triangle could save Season 3

All eyes have been on Alice’s blossoming romance with Noah in The Way Home Season 3, but another character’s “ridiculous” drama could be exactly what new episodes need.

While Del and Colton are getting closer in the 1974 timeline in The Way Home, things feel much more secure in the present day. Alice is on her own journey of self-discovery moving from Rick to Noah, but Kat and Elliot feel more settled than ever.

In new episodes of the binge-worthy TV show, Kat and Elliot are finally settling into the romantic relationship they’ve denied themselves for so long. Kat had trouble moving on from her marriage to Brady, but her new love has been bubbling under the surface for years

However, a surprise return in The Way Home Season 3 Episode 5 could be set to shake things up completely. Fans are divided on which way they want the love triangle to go, but it could undoubtedly save the show’s ending.

Thomas could split Kat and Elliot in The Way Home Season 3

Scroll through any The Way Home fan site and you’ll see a shedload of posts expressing their surprise that Thomas returned to Season 3 Episode 5, hanging back in the shadows. When Kat visits the 1800s, their chemistry has been obvious, even though she’s technically a spoken-for woman.

Hallmark

In 1814, Thomas Coyle is introduced as Jacob’s friend, with Kat meeting him on several occasions during her attempts to bring Jacob back home. Nothing explicitly happened between them, but there’s always been underlying tension.

True to the show, we know very little about Thomas, but now he’s back on the scene, the “ridiculous” love triangle could break up Kat and Elliot for good.

“I’m tired of the Thomas storyline. Elliot has loved Kat SO much for his entire life. Why would the writers do that and then be like ‘Just kidding,'” one fan posted on Facebook.

A second weighed in: “There is so much chemistry between Kat and Thomas. She and Elliot have no real spark, although I really wanted them to be together.”

Hallmark

A third added: “I think Elliot belongs with Emma and Kat with Thomas. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

As we saw in previous Season 3 episodes, Elliot’s ex-wife Emma was introduced as Elliot continues to face his past. “Kat and Elliot were made for each other. I hope Thomas and Emma don’t get in the way,” another fan wrote.

“At this point, I’m all for Kat being with anyone but Elliot. He’s shifty, manipulative, secretive, and toxic to Kat. I can’t like him,” a fifth said.

Given fans are now snowed under with confusing mysteries at the moment, a satisfying and straightforward love plot could be what Season 3 needs to finish on a high note.

As Thomas’ arrival served as the Episode 5 cliffhanger, we don’t yet know why he’s appeared back on the scene. But if The Way Home has taught us anything, Kat shouldn’t let her guard down.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly.