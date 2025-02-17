There’s a sneaky way to watch The Way Home Season 3 outside the US

There’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re missing out on watching something brilliant, and global The Way Home fans are at a loss. However, there’s a way Season 3 can be watched.

We’ve blinked an eye and we’re already almost at the end of The Way Home Season 3, with no Season 4 definitely confirmed. The big questions are finally starting to get answers, but it all feels like too much to wrap up in a mere three episodes.

Even if we do find out the TV show‘s future, there are so many clues. In fact, many fans are having to watch episodes multiple times to make sure they’ve picked up on everything.

But where does this leave the rest of the world who have likely been struggling to follow along? Here’s how to make sure The Way Home Season 3 isn’t a complete mystery to you anymore.

Can you stream The Way Home Season 3 outside the US?

Yes, but you need to be clever about it. Territories like the UK don’t have direct access to The Way Home Season 3, meaning you’ll need two things to watch – a Hallmark account and a VPN.

Hallmark

Plans for the streaming service start from $7.99 per month, with Hallmark+ having access to the channel’s entire back catalog (including all 11 seasons and additional Christmas specials of When Calls the Heart, if you’re a fan).

Where this differs slightly is for fans outside the US. The monthly price is about the same (it’s £4.99 for UK viewers), but the access to content differs. As is true for many streaming services, not all of the same titles are available in different regions. Since it started airing, it seems The Way Home is US only.

But never fear! That’s when a VPN comes in handy. Once you have one, just change your location to the US, sign up for the Hallmark streamer, and start watching. You’ll be able to sign up for an account this way, too.

Fans also might find they’ll be able to sign up through Amazon Prime Video, though this isn’t likely to include access to Season 3.

How to watch The Way Home

The Way Home is currently airing weekly on the Hallmark Channel on Fridays at 9/8c. New episodes are then available to stream on Hallmark+ the following day.

Hallmark

You can expect ten episodes, matching Seasons 1 and 2 respectively. This is the earliest any season of The Way Home has aired so far, though the binge-worthy TV show is sticking to its January-March window.

We now know Season 3 will end on March 7, unless there is an unforeseen delay in the final week of programming. Episode 1 aired on January 3.

Seasons 1 and 2 are already available to stream on Hallmark+.

The Way Home Season 3 is currently airing on the Hallmark Channel. Catch up with Jacob’s return, who the mystery couple could be, and the best Hallmark TV shows of all time.

