The Way Home Season 3 could be hiding a massive twist in plain sight

What if we’ve been looking at The Way Home Season 3 completely wrong? We’re bogged down by mysteries, but there could already be another layer to the onion.

If you’ve got to this point in the hit Hallmark series, you know you can’t take any small detail for granted. Seeds first sown in Season 1 are still being explored at the halfway point of Season 3, and we hardly have any answers.

We’ve got a growing stack of theories that are piling up like yesterday’s washing. Adult Evelyn might still be alive, Thomas has possibly come back to win Kat’s hand, and the mystery couple seen jumping into the pond has yet to be identified.

But what harm will another theory do? The more the merrier! Even before Season 3, The Way Home might have set up its endgame in plain sight.

Future Landrys could already be in The Way Home Season 3

Thanks to Colton emerging from the pond in Episode 2, we know it’s more than Kat and Alice who are doing their fair share of time traveling. So what if future versions of The Way Home Season 3 characters have been visiting the present-day timeline this entire time?

As one fan points out, “I wonder if future versions of the present characters are coming back to present-day Port Haven? I mean, many of us have considered Casey to be traveling from the future back to this time. But the others could be as well!

“We wouldn’t know if an unrecognizable Alice from 2050 is at The Point, just like present-day Kat was hanging out at Coyles. There could be an old lady Kat around, a Jacob, who knows?”

A second agreed: “Totally. I just don’t know how they’d explain the 2025 characters never bumping into them at the pond lol,” while a third weighed in “Runs to my TV to re-binge entire series…”

We’ve visited multiple versions of past selves during the three-season run of The Way Home, so their future selves doing exactly the same thing isn’t a suspension of belief. For some, teenage Colton could also be a version of himself from the future.

“It’s fun to check out the background characters. I do think Colton is from the far future,” a fourth fan adds.

So far, the rules of time travel have been clear but unspoken – you can only travel back in time, not forward. If 1974 Colton is traveling to 2025… that doesn’t make any sense. This throws his origins into question, suggesting he could come from some point in the future.

At the moment, none of this is confirmed, but by the Season 3 finale we will hopefully have some answers.

At the moment, none of this is confirmed, but by the Season 3 finale we will hopefully have some answers.