This The Way Home character is missing from Season 3 and nobody’s noticed

Season 3 means Jacob has returned home to the Landry family – but a huge part of his journey has been absent from The Way Home for a suspiciously long time.

It’s easy to get confused when it comes to watching Hallmark’s biggest hit. There aren’t just multiple complex plots to get stuck into, but there are a growing number of timelines to keep up with.

At the beginning of The Way Home Season 3, Jacob suddenly returned home from the 1800s (as one does). There’s been a nine-month time jump since, so we’re still at a loss as to what actually happened.

While new characters are being introduced to the TV show at the same time – teenage Colton, for one – an existing Landry family member who was key to Jacob’s disappearance has vanished altogether. Amazingly, nobody seems to have noticed.

Finn the dog hasn’t been seen once in The Way Home Season 3

In Season 2, it was revealed Jacob ended up in the 1800s because he fell into the pond after chasing their family dog Finn. It was an accident, but a pivotal one – but where did Finn go?

In reality, the answer should be obvious. Jacob disappeared in 1999, meaning that Finn should probably be dead. But this is The Way Home – and in a world full of constant time travel, anything is possible.

We’ve yet to establish how Jacob came back to the present-day timeline and what happened there, meaning we are also possibly missing essential flashback scenes featuring Finn. But if Finn also jumped in the pond, does that not mean canines can time travel too?

Most fans have let this smaller detail fall by the wayside, but the ones who have picked up on it are stumped. “I’ve been asking myself the same thing,” one fan wrote on Facebook, with another agreeing, “I would love to see if he remembered Jacob.”

While it now feels unlikely Finn will be rearing his fluffy head anytime soon, trips to the past certainly won’t stop… so keep an eye out.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.