The Way Home star promises “full body shivers” in shocking Season 3 finale

We’re five episodes away from The Way Home Season 3 finale, but details are already being leaked. According to its stars, Episode 10 is set to give us “full body shivers.”

Half a season isn’t a great deal of time to answer two years’ worth of ongoing mysteries, but that’s the dilemma The Way Home now faces. This week’s Episode 6 is set to send Kat back to the 1800s once again, and face-to-face with Susanna.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Thomas is lurking in the shadows as Kat and Elliot’s romance blossoms, and teenage Colton and Evelyn still haven’t let on all they know about the pond. Del hates the whole thing, and is taking it out on everyone.

The binge-worthy TV show will undoubtedly add more questions to the pile, but The Way Home’s Season 3 finale is set to be a tear-jerker.

Teenage Colton reveals “full body shivers” at The Way Home Season 3 finale

According to actor Jordan Doww, who plays teenage Colton on the show, Season 3 Episode 10 “is going to give you full body shivers.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram/Jordan Doww

In an Instagram story, Doww wrote “Just did my last ADR session of the season. Episode 10 is going to give you full-body shivers. (Not pictured: me sobbing uncontrollably.)”

Co-star Sadie Laflamme-Snow, better known as Alice, also posted something similar on socials. While describing a day on set filming in the pond, she added: “Crying because I’d just read Episode 10… not because of the pond.” Laflamme-Snow had previously stated the Season 3 finale will be “scary.”

Article continues after ad

What this looks like, however, isn’t clear – but we can guess a few things from the cast posts. For one, young Colton will likely have a prominent role in the Season 3 finale, potentially revealing more about how the pond works (remember, he emerged from it in Episode 2).

How he time travels and where to is unknown, but the general rule of thumb is that characters can only travel back to the past, not forward. While this has never been confirmed, it casts doubt other whether young Colton is actually from the 1974 timeline at all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

TikTok/Sadie Laflamme-Snow

As for Alice, it’s obvious she’s going to be integral to the story. She’s the only person having direct contact with the 1974 teens, and remains central to every mystery that comes up. If anyone can work out what on Earth’s going on in Port Haven, it’s her.

She’s also got a new boyfriend in Noah, which is bound to unsettle her relationship with Nick. Of course, we haven’t factored Del, Kat, and Jacob into any of this – and they’re sure to have a few tears of their own too.

Article continues after ad

The Way Home Season 3 is currently airing on the Hallmark Channel. Catch up with Jacob’s return, who the mystery couple could be, and the best Hallmark movies of all time.