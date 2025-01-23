The Way Home Season 3 has already revealed Evelyn’s big secret

Any Hallmark fan will know solving The Way Home Season 3 is all about keeping an eye out for clues. Now, one could explain a huge secret Evelyn has been hiding.

I know what you’re thinking – isn’t Evelyn Goodwin dead? Well, she is, in the present timeline. Season 3 has since taken us back to 1974, where we meet a teenage version of Evelyn who’s seemingly in love with Colton.

Alongside this, we find out Evelyn is the reason why Del came to Port Haven in the first place, prompting Colton to fall in love with her at first sight.

But there’s something bigger hiding in the binge-worthy TV show. We’ve got plenty of mysteries on the go – Jacob’s return and the mystery couple to name a few – but The Way Home Season 3 might have added a huge Evelyn secret into the mix.

Evelyn could be time-traveling with Colton in The Way Home Season 3

Season 3 has introduced a cryptic message to the storyline, addressed from Cole to Evie. If we’re to believe these are nicknames for Colton and Evelyn, the message suggests Evelyn is time-traveling alongside him.

Hallmark

The message reads, “To Evie, No curse is on you if you stay. The water did save us, I believe in it now. There is magic at home. Come back to me and to the pond. Love, Cole.”

Obviously, we’ve got no idea when this message was written. The fact Cole is referring to incidents in the past suggests it was written after 1974, though there’s reason to believe The Way Home will be heading back to 1965 at some point in the future.

However, we do already have reason to believe Evelyn knows about the pond’s capabilities. In the preview for Season 3 Episode 4, Alice tells Kat that Evelyn told her “the pond was special,” which would mean Colton and Evelyn were time-traveling before we met them in 1974.

Hallmark

“Seems like Evie believed she was cursed and maybe that’s why she wanted to escape to Morocco?” one fan posted on Facebook. “Colton, in the books’ notes, tries to reassure her that the pond is magic and saved them, not cursed them. Wonder what the curse was in her mind?”

A second agreed, “Whatever they had to do with the pond together, I think Cole gave Evie the books, as a set, as a clever way to send her off to Morocco with a wish for her to come back to Port Haven and the pond for more adventures, whatever they were.

“Sounds like they’ve jumped in together, perhaps visiting other times in history. (Now that we know that Colton understands that Jacob disappears to another century, maybe he actually remembers seeing him there in the 1790s?)”

Episode 2 set up Alice and Kat learning about Colton’s ability to time travel, having emerged from the pond. As we know, the pond’s rules of time travel mean characters shouldn’t be able to travel forward in time, placing doubt over where Colton has actually come from.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.

