The Way Home Season 3 Episode 6 revealed the most obvious plot hole yet

There are only four episodes left of The Way Home Season 3, but Episode 6 has thrown yet another curveball into the mix – but this one affects all timelines.

Even if I got the best night’s sleep in the world and had a laser-focused brain, I still couldn’t exactly tell you what was happening in The Way Home. I don’t even think most fans can. Instead of giving us any answers, the binge-worthy TV show keeps throwing endless questions into the abyss.

Article continues after ad

As a result, we’ve got a lot of loose ends wrapped up, and way more than we can actually remember. It’s equally difficult to tell which clues are the most important, and we’ve got no idea what to expect as we inch closer to the finale.

What has become abundantly clear, though, is what The Way Home’s biggest plot hole is. If you’re going to be a time traveler, make sure you’re a memorable one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nobody can remember Alice in The Way Home Season 3 Episode 6

Now Alice has visited the late 1990s, early 2000s, and 1974, nobody can seem to remember who she is in the present day. Given how many key characters she’s interacted with in each storyline, the fact nobody can recall her should send alarm bells ringing.

Hallmark

As one fan questioned, “Why does nobody remember Alice?” with a second agreeing, “Right?? It’s crazy.”

“Such a good question,” a third weighed in.

The answer could actually be a lot simpler than we think – our present-day characters possibly do remember, but they don’t want to reveal what they know. Whether this plays into a larger twist further down the line remains to be seen, but Nick, Jacob, Colton, and Elliot would have their own reasons for keeping schtum.

Article continues after ad

“Colton definitely looked at her funny when he was a teen for a hot second. He also got uneasy when they were contacting the ghost and Evie said could be a founding father,” a fourth fan mused.

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

“Nick did but thought it would be creepy to admit it in front of Kat,” one said about the former relationship between Nick and Alice… which may or may not be resolved.

A fifth clarified, “Jacob remembered her, but was very young, if anyone shouldn’t remember I expected it to be him.”

Article continues after ad

However, there’s a flipside to all this. Del clearly doesn’t remember young Alice, and we’re only assuming how much the others know at this point. There is a slim chance Alice has slipped through the past unnoticed, which could be playing to the broader story’s benefit.

“If everyone remembered her, there would literally be no show!” another fan added, with one stating, “To quote both members of The House of El: people can’t see what they don’t want to see.”

Article continues after ad

The Way Home Season 3 is currently airing on the Hallmark Channel. Catch up with Jacob’s return, who the mystery couple could be, and the best Hallmark movies of all time.