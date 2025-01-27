There’s a simple reason you can’t watch The Way Home Season 3 Episode 4

The Way Home Season 3 Episode 4 dropped last week. If you still haven’t been able to watch it, don’t panic – there’s a simple reason why.

The 1974 timeline is heating up and spilling secrets by the second in The Way Home Season 3. Evelyn knows more about the pond than she cares to admit, everyone’s been in tears since Rick’s funeral, and Colton has been caught time-traveling.

Obviously, the binge-worthy TV show hasn’t told us what any of this means yet. As we head towards the halfway point of the series, it feels like there’s more unsolved strands than ever before, and it’s confusing.

Article continues after ad

But what’s more confusing is the number of fans who haven’t been able to access Episode 4 at all. With Episode 5 now only days away, there’s an easy explanation for why people are struggling.

Samsung TV users report glitches finding The Way Home Season 3 Episode 4

If you have a Samsung TV, it’s bad news. Multiple The Way Home fans have reported glitches on the Hallmark+ app, meaning Season 3 isn’t updating at all.

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

One user reported, “Has anyone been able to watch last night’s episode on Hallmark Plus? When it goes to the screen for the show, it doesn’t give me any episode or season choices other than Episode 10 Season 2.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve tried everything I can think of to get to Season 3 and this is what I get. Even searching brings up the same screen. I think it’s because I have a Samsung TV and the app isn’t really compatible with that brand.”

“I have a Samsung TV and sometimes I do have issues. I typically unplug my TV for 60 seconds – then plug it back in – forcing the TV to refresh the app. Also, sometimes I have to scroll down from that screen image and then I see the seasons to choose from,” a second weighed in.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, there are a few ways around it. As a third fan suggested, “I noticed it still has the ‘add to list’ tab on your screen. I would add to list, then go to your watchlist. When you find the show, you just scroll down to the season you want and it will pull up all the episodes.”

Article continues after ad

If that still doesn’t clear the problem, the solution becomes a bit more complicated. Uninstalling and reinstalling the app is the first port of call, but if you still want to watch The Way Home on the big(ger) screen, you might need to use a web browser.

Article continues after ad

The same fans had success watching episodes through the Hallmark site directly rather than the Hallmark+ app. Worst case, it’s a job for a phone or tablet.

The Way Home Season 3 Episode 5 airs on January 31, 2025.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. Find out more about Jacob’s return, who the unidentified couple are, and more TV shows streaming weekly.