The Way Home’s shock Season 3 kiss isn’t quite done yet

We thought Alice was going to give us the juicy romance drama, but Elliot has thrown a spanner into his relationship with Kat. The Way Home Season 3 has introduced ex Emma, but is that all there is to it?

When a time-traveling pond isn’t thrown into the mix, The Way Home is all about complicated relationships. Alice and Kat routinely visit people from the past, uncovering plenty of family issues along the way.

But the present is just as dangerous. After plenty of will-they-won’t-they, Elliot and Kat have finally made their romantic relationship official. They’re living together and are seemingly happy from the outside… but there are already issues.

The binge-worthy TV show has now introduced Elliot’s ex Emma, with the two sharing a kiss that could complicate everything. Elliot pulls away, but only just. How will this affect their romance – and is it the only issue at play?

Elliot and Emma’s shock kiss could sway The Way Home Season 3 finale

The Way Home Season 3 Episode 6 saw Emma claiming to be over their divorce but needing to know why it didn’t work out between her and Elliot. After apologizing and saying, “Maybe in another world and time, [our] relationship might have worked,” Emma asks if their love was real before kissing him… and Elliot only just pulls away.

Hallmark

But what does any of this mean? According to star Evan Williams, it might just be the beginning of more issues. He explained to TV Insider, “I’d say it calls into question all of his ideas about maybe what he would have related to as a happily ever after, and I would say that not every destabilizing factor is as a result of his choices, either. This is complex writing, and they’re complex characters.

“There’s all sorts of different volleys in the air at this point. As we see Elliot trying to pick up the pieces, once the puzzle comes apart, the question is, ‘Will it ever be put back together the way that he was so sure that it would?'”

It’s not just Emma Elliot needs to be worried about. We’ve also seen the return of Thomas, who has a sizzling chemistry with Kat in the 1800s timeline. Fans are split on which relationship they want to work out the most, but chances are Thomas isn’t going down without a fight.

Hallmark

“I think that part of the reason that Emma is such a problem in this moment is that Elliot is energetically feeling that there are other forces at play,” Williams continued.

“And so, whether or not Kat wants to be up front about it, I think, depends on how clear she can be with herself about what it is, and I think we’re watching Kat struggle, as well, with what is more pressing: the chemistry of a forbidden love or the stable… I don’t want to put it down by just saying that it’s just stable.

“It’s a nutritious love that has the potential to grow between Kat and Elliot in a way that I don’t think either character has ever had before. And so, it’s not surprising that both those characters wouldn’t know exactly how to handle it, since it’s outside of both of their purview.”

The Way Home Season 3 is currently airing on the Hallmark Channel.