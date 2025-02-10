The Way Home Season 3’s biggest clue yet puts Colton in the frame

Since Episode 2, we’ve known there’s more to teen Colton than meets the eye. Episode 6 kicks the mystery up a notch, hinting at a shocking finale for The Way Home Season 3.

In a nutshell, Colton should already be dead in The Way Home. As we saw in Season 1, he died in a car crash in 2000 after being unable to deal with the grief of Jacob’s disappearance. We now know he returns home after spending years stuck in the 1800s, which changes everything.

Kat and Alice were unsuccessful in their attempts to stop Colton dying but were able to meet his teenage self in Season 3’s 1974 timeline. However, there’s another catch – he’s been caught time-traveling himself, emerging from the pond in Episode 2.

Four more episodes have passed and we still have no answers, but there’s clearly a bigger mystery at play than first thought. Episode 6 only adds to this with its biggest clue yet, bringing father and son back together in the weirdest way.

Colton’s The Way Home Season 3 sketch means more time travel

In The Way Home Season 3 Episode 6, we see a sketch of adult Jacob next to a mystery man, who just happens to look exactly like teenage Colton. While this hasn’t been confirmed, it fits with why Colton would be time-traveling in the first place (even if we don’t know how he’s done it).

Hallmark

Essentially, this would be bringing together adult son and young father. If Colton went back to the 1800s, he’d have found a version of the son he lost, with Susanna being able to sketch the two. All we know for certain is that Colton has been in the pond and knows what it is capable of.

This also answers the so-far unspoken rules of pond time travel – you can only travel back in time, not forward. If Colton isn’t from the future, as some fans suspect he might be, traveling further back would be the only viable way to explain his time in the pond.

“If that is Colton, we now know Susanna met Jacob from 1999, Kat from 2025, and Colton from 1974. She holds a lot of knowledge about the pond and the future. Maybe, just like Elliot Susanna kept a record of TT theories and hid those pictures along with her writings in that secret door in the attic. And maybe Evelyn had found it,” one fan added on Reddit.

Hallmark

However, there is a slightly more far-fetched theory also at play: this is Colton’s brother who went missing as a child.

Surprise – what happened to nephew also happened to uncle! We’ve only learned bits and pieces about Colton’s brother, but it seems to follow exactly the same plot as Jacob’s 1999 disappearances. Chances are, we can’t completely rule this out either.

“This gets my vote. I don’t think it looks like teen Colton, except for the hairstyle, which 90% of the boys wore in that era. That’s why I vote for Colton’s older brother, and Jacob knew him in the 1800’s!” another fan added.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly.