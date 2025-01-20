The Way Home Season 3 left a big clue this character is still alive and nobody noticed

It’s tough to know if you’re coming or going in The Way Home Season 3, but one Season 2 episode could debunk a major storyline secret.

We’re officially three episodes into The Way Home Season 3, and it’s been an absolute headspin. The binge-worthy TV show has introduced Jacob’s return without much explanation, and we’re still no closer to finding out the identity of the abandoned baby or mystery couple.

On top of this, the new 1974 timeline is opening up a separate pool of questions. Alice’s voice has appeared on an old record Colton kept, Evelyn has closer ties to Colton than expected, and she’s also the reason Del arrived in Port Haven in the first place.

Article continues after ad

But the biggest question of all is how Colton can time travel. We’ve seen him emerge from the pond in the present day, and he seems to have no idea it’s happened. But did a Season 2 episode already give the game away?

Article continues after ad

Colton might not have died thanks to The Way Home Season 3

Thanks to the 1999 bonfire and Season 2 Episode 10, theories have been circling that Colton didn’t actually die at all. Why? It’s all to do with what he’s wearing.

Hallmark

As one fan explained on Facebook: “I’ve heard the writers saying that we were not paying enough attention to Season 2 Episode 10 where we are seeing the 1999 bonfire with Alice and Elliott watching and Colton watching all of them.

Article continues after ad

“Someone had said the shirt the Colton watching was wearing is the same shirt the Colton talking to Elliott by the fire is wearing then, maybe we missed back then that Colton was a TT which we were late in picking up. Or maybe, since it’s the same shirt, he TT that night. But for what reason? Jacob had not yet disappeared.

The post continues: “But again, we are late to that one too since we now know he’s TT way before Jacob’s disappearance. Does anyone know what shirt Colton was wearing the night of his accident? If it’s the same shirt the Colton watching the ‘99 scene then it’s possible he TT after the accident and isn’t dead at all.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

Another fan responded “So many questions unanswered as of yet! Trying to be patient! Answers seem few and far between!”

In case you haven’t caught on, “TT” stands for time travel in this case. Prior to Season 3, we saw Colton die in a car crash after the grief of Jacob’s disappearance became too much to bear. Alice and Kat tried to go back and stop it to no avail.

But if Season 2 Episode 10 was indeed a clue, perhaps it was to some avail. His inadvertent time-traveling proves Colton has more to do with the future overarching story than we’ve given him credit for.

Article continues after ad

All we know for certain is that answers will be strung out for as long as possible, so expect resolution in the finale… at the earliest.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.