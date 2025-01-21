One The Way Home character has disappeared but could still solve Season 3’s biggest mystery

The 1974 timeline has introduced plenty of new characters to The Way Home Season 3. But one who’s quietly disappeared most likely holds the most answers.

If your head has been left spinning after the first three episodes of The Way Home Season 3, we can’t blame you. There’s a lot to keep up with – Jacob has finally returned home, Alice and Kat have made their way back to 1974, and teenage Colton seems to be able to time travel despite the pond’s rules.

This is all just the new questions we’ve been left with. Seasons 1 and 2 already dropped clangers including the abandoned baby, and which couple left it in a basket before jumping in the pond.

The Landry family has no real idea what’s going on, and neither do we. But as fans continue to piece clues together, one missing character is likely to reappear with some answers.

Casey Goodwin is key to solving The Way Home Season 3

While theories differ, most fans agree Casey Goodwin is essential to solving the mysteries of The Way Home Season 3. The grandchild of Evelyn Goodwin, she was introduced as Kat’s intern in Season 2.

When Del agrees to sell land to the Goodwins, Casey reveals their dad changed his mind, agreeing to rip up the deal. This is when Alice first notices Casey’s ring looks familiar – in fact, it’s almost identical to Kat’s engagement ring.

Obviously, we know Casey is related to Evelyn, and therefore also to Cyrus. But what if Casey is either from the future or an ancestor of Evelyn’s? Given the amount of time travel undertaken in this binge-worthy TV show, neither can be ruled out.

“If Evelyn knows about the pond, Casey could just be an ancestor of Evelyn’s who also knows the truth,” one fan posted on Reddit.

“I think Casey has the ring as a promise to/from Alice. Maybe Alice and Casey become friends as a way to reconcile differences created in Evelyn and Colton’s friendship? I mean the season starts off with the Landrys and the Gooodwins hating each other. Idk I just don’t feel like Casey is going to be related to the Landrys.”

Another fan theory suggests, “Anyone think that Casey might be somewhat related to Alice? Either Casey is from the future and is Alice’s daughter or is actually her sister or she might even be Elliott’s daughter from the future.”

While it’s well-known that Casey is a Goodwin, the latter theory is the most popular one. The theory has been in play since Season 2, but could come to a head thanks to the introduction of the 1974 timeline. Alice would need to begin a romantic relationship while she’s there, effectively committing to bringing up a baby… which could in turn be Casey.

Fans have already picked up on Hallmark playing into 70s tropes with the young single mother, but there’s a snag. Rick would have been the most likely candidate for an Alice romance, and he’s just been killed off. We still can’t rule the theory out as absolutely anything can happen through this time-traveling pond.

A Casey Goodwin appearance in The Way Home Season 3 has yet to be confirmed.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.