The Way Home Season 3 fans already know who pushed Alice into the pond and prepare to be shocked

The Way Home Season 3 Episode 1 saw the shock cliffhanger of Alice being pushed into the pond by an unknown attacker. The suspect hasn’t been revealed, but fans think they’ve sussed it.

While Hallmark’s other hit When Calls the Heart Season 12 has had a more gentle start, The Way Home Season 3 has dived straight into the mystery. If you aren’t familiar, we’ve got three different generations of women followed across two separate timelines (not counting our brief jaunt to the 1800s).

These are Del, Del’s daughter Kat, and Kat’s daughter Alice. The latter is 17 years old when we meet her.

The Way Home Season 3 Episode 1 saw Alice arrive home from Minneapolis… and straight into a pond. The binge-worthy TV show hasn’t told us who’s responsible, but fans think they’ve cracked the case.

Alice’s attack could link to 70s in The Way Home Season 3

Given we follow The Way Home and its characters across two different timelines – present day and 1974 – fans think Alice is her own attacker, therefore forcing her to visit the 1974 timeline.

When Kat and Alice visit the pond together during the episode, we see Alice say, “Someone other than us is using the pond.” We also see Jacob remembering Colton told him to “never come here,” after his sudden reappearance, but he’s not set up as a suspect.

“What if future Alice comes back in time to push herself into the pond? Thus ensuring she goes back to the 70s,” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second agreed, “Wow! I didn’t think of that, but I am expecting there to be a twist so it’s possible. The reflection of the figure in the water looked kind of like the woman from the teaser scene, which I think is Alice, so I really like this idea!”

“Older Alice could come to that time frame technically,” a third weighed in, with a fourth confirming, “Sure, it’s no different than older Kat going back and seeing her teenage self.”

As we’ve established, The Way Home has already seen both teenage Del and Kat in 1974, so we don’t have to suspend too much belief for this idea to work. Thematically, this continues the new TV show’s generational theme too – although nothing has been revealed at this stage.

A future version of Alice isn’t the only potential perpetrator, though. “I wonder if it could be Casey? When Alice noticed someone running, it looked like they had short hair like Casey. Wish next Friday was here already!” another fan mused.

We don’t know anything for certain yet, but all clues point to the suspect definitely being a woman. Will we actually get an answer in The Way Home Season 3 Episode 2?

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.