The Way Home could have an unhinged plot twist in Season 3

The Way Home isn’t without its hard-to-believe storylines, but one potential Season 3 reveal could send the hit Hallmark show over the edge.

In a nutshell, the binge-worthy TV show follows three generations of women (Del, Kat, and Alice) who figure out they can time travel using the pond on their land. If this wasn’t far out enough, they’re able to visit relatives who have disappeared and died in the past to figure out their mysteries.

So far, missing brother Jacob returning home at the beginning of Season 3 has been the biggest point of contention. There’s been a nine-month time jump since he found his way back, and we’ve got no idea what happened in the interim.

There’s another mystery we might be overlooking though – the abandoned baby we first met in the pilot episode. With showrunners confirming we’ll know more by the end of The Way Home Season 3, an unhinged fan theory has developed… and it’s got legs.

Alice could be more involved in The Way Home’s twists than first thought

Stick with me here. Alice is our key to the pond’s mysteries, and the entire plot of The Way Home altogether. She was 15 when we first met her in the present-day timeline, but some fans think she could hold a huge Season 3 secret – by being Casey’s grandmother.

This is all thanks to numerous ongoing clues we don’t yet have answers to, including the unidentified couple who were previously seen jumping into the pond together. Casey is a huge enigma herself, with it being unclear whose lineage she actually belongs to. Bring the two ideas together in the new 1974 timeline, and it could change everything.

“Alice cannot stay,” one fan posted on Facebook. “Before she goes, she writes a note, she puts the ring on the chain in the basket, and she and the guy jump. I think it is Evelyn who finds the baby, raises it, and passes the ring down to Casey. Thus, Casey is the grandchild of Alice.”

It’s an absolutely mind-blowing assumption, but it’s one that could technically work. We’ve got no idea if the baby abandoned at the beginning of Season 1 is a girl or a boy, and Casey’s links to the Goodwins make her a natural anomaly… and potential foe.

Given the couple who jumped in do look incredibly like Alice and Rick, we’ve got a potential 1974 romance plot that could

There’s one big question mark left: will Hallmark take the plunge? The new TV show is obviously edgier and darker than other hits like When Calls the Heart, but having multiple generations of family in relationships might be a step too far.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly.