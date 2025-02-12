The Way Home’s Sam “isn’t who we think” and fans are going wild

Surely Hallmark has some answers for us in The Way Home, right? According to Sam actor Rob Stewart, absolutely nothing is as it seems – including his character.

In case you’ve missed it among the many mysteries, Sam is essentially Del’s secret boyfriend in The Way Home Season 3. He owns land across from the Landry family, and is still a new kid on the block in Port Haven.

With the time jump after Jacob’s return and basically anything else associated with the pond, it’s probably been lost that this love affair has been going on for six months. All that means for definite is Sam’s importance in future episodes is only going to grow.

Fans only have four episodes left until the Season 3 finale, which of course means revealing Sam isn’t the person we thought he was at all.

The Way Home’s Sam teased some major Season 3 finale details

During an interview with Survived the Shows, Stewart explained that Sam “isn’t who we think he is,” leading fan speculation to go into overdrive.

“I’m still there in Episode 10,” he continued. “It’s around the cliffhanger in Episode 10… when I say he isn’t who you think, I’m still waiting for Alexandra [Clarke] to come up with her reasoning. I know who I thought he was that he isn’t, but they leave a lot of cliffhangers in the finale this season. It’s a page-turner.”

“A lot of mysteries. Season 4 has a lot to answer for,” he added.

As expected, we have absolutely no clue what any of this means yet – but that doesn’t mean fans haven’t tried to figure it out for themselves.

“He’s probably also a GOODWIN going by his mother’s maiden name,” one fan suggested, while another said, “Vic and Sam aren’t that far apart in age so wouldn’t be him. Cyrus? Eeew I hope not lol. But Sam has been know to speak a little old timey now and again.”

“He must be a time traveler, that’s why he wanted land near the pond so badly,” a third weighed in, with a fourth guessing, “Colton’s older brother who took off when Colton was young?”

Stewart also mentions Season 4, which has been a point of contention after viewing figures for the show began to slip. Currently, no further installments of The Way Home have been confirmed, but the mention is certainly a positive sign.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly.