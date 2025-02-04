The Way Home dropped a romantic Easter egg you definitely didn’t notice

Halfway through Season 3 and there are more plotlines than we can keep up with. However, it’s been a while since The Way Home focused on one romance in particular.

Considering we only have five episodes left, it feels impossible for The Way Home Season 3 to wrap up all of its mysteries in time. Thanks to the 1974 and 1800s timelines in play, fans are darting back and forth through history like there’s no tomorrow.

We’ve got two types of plotlines in play: small questions (i.e. why Thomas showed up at the end of Episode 5) and overarching questions (e.g. who the mystery couple actually are). Some of these affect single episodes, while others have been playing out since Season 1.

Even though they were years ago, it’s not worth discounting anything we’ve learned from previous seasons. Some fans now believe one “rebound” romance, which never went anywhere for reasons unknown, could be back in play in The Way Home Season 3.

The Way Home dropped Kat’s vet “rebound” romance

Back in Season 1, Kat made out with a very handsome vet… before he was never seen again. Though we can guess what his purpose was, the romance breakup was never explicitly confirmed – and fans think this could point to a surprise return.

“Whatever happened to the vet? That got dropped like a hot potato!” one fan posted on Facebook, with a second replying: “I think they will get back to him and Byron.”

A third weighed in: “Surely. Either that or the writers decided not to use the character for whatever reason.”

Given he was described as a traveling vet at the time, Kat’s fling had an easy out while she struggled with her feelings between her marriage to Brady and falling for Elliott.

His “rebound” status has also been attributed to a lack of chemistry, and showrunners decided to change the character arc last minute.

“[Kat] makes out with the vet on Episode 4 Season 1 and then makes out with Brady in the very next Episode 5. How is that fully moving on? I believe they had other plans for the vet and then changed their minds and dropped his character. Seen this happen too many times on shows,” another fan explained.

But this is The Way Home! Nothing can be ruled out, and characters suddenly coming back from the past happens every five seconds.

At the moment though, Kat has a different romantic dilemma on her hands. She’s now officially with Elliot, but old flam Thomas (from the 1800s timeline) has finally reappeared in The Way Home Season 3.

Their chemistry was instant and off the charts, but just why he’s come back to Port Haven remains unknown. Does he have the power to split Elliot and Kat up, or is there more to Thomas’ return than meets the eye?

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly.