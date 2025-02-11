The Way Home fans need to watch this thrilling Netflix series for a simple reason

Fans are already sad there’s only four episodes left, but Netflix has the perfect show to binge with a The Way Home Easter egg hidden in plain sight.

Yes, you heard me correctly – we’ve only got four more episodes until The Way Home Season 3 wraps up for good. True to the binge-worthy TV show’s style, there are a lot of questions to answer before Episode 10 airs.

Whether we get answers to these questions remains to be seen, but it goes without saying our three timelines will keep us gripped until the very last scene.

But once that’s over, then what? With no news of The Way Home Season 4, fans will be looking for something else to binge – and Netflix has the ideal solution.

Netflix’s Northern Rescue features key The Way Home cast member

Before The Way Home even aired, drama series Northern Rescue was a hit on CBC. Now the show is getting a second lease of life on Netflix, you might recognize a familiar face.

CBC Gem

Spencer Macpherson, better known as adult Jacob in the Hallmark series, plays Scout West in Northern Rescue, with the show following the West family moving from Boston to Turtle Island Bay. This is all thanks to John West (William Baldwin) taking his kids back to his hometown following the death of his wife.

The official synopsis reads, “Along the way, John faces situations that challenge him personally and professionally while his offspring deal with typical issues that face kids and teenagers, including school and friendships.”

Some The Way Home fans have already made the connection, but there’s a small catch. Northern Rescue was left on a cliffhanger, with only one season ever being commissioned.

“This was such a good show. I always wished another season would have been made” one fan posted on Facebook, with a second agreeing, “This was a great show. Weird – I saw the series when it first came out and didn’t recognize Jacob when I saw him in TWH.”

“Oh crazy. I watched this and never realized,” a third fan said about Macpherson.

While we still don’t really know what happened with Jacob’s return home in The Way Home Season 3, there’s better news for Northern Rescue.

All 10 episodes are currently available to watch on the streaming service. In some territories, a VPN might be required – once you have one, just change your location to the right country, log into your Netflix account, and start streaming.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.