The Way Home’s mystery baby could belong to one surprising character

By this point, anybody could be the parent of anyone else in The Way Home. We’re no closer to learning who the mystery baby is, but is a surprising answer hidden in plain sight?

Ever since the opening moments of Hallmark’s binge-worthy TV show, there’s been questions about the abandoned baby. We see a young woman in the 19th century leave them while being mobbed with witch accusations, and we also see a 70s-looking couple doing the same thing while jumping into the pond.

Even though we’re almost halfway through The Way Home Season 3, we’ve still got no clue what either of these scenes mean. All we know is one thing – the unwritten rules of the pond clearly have loopholes, with characters darting back and forth through time like a supernatural sports day.

With this in mind, the playing field is wide open for who the baby is and who they could belong to. It’s a stretch, but the answer to the latter might have already arrived.

Is Jacob the father of The Way Home’s mystery baby?

Okay, bear with us here. We can’t effectively rule out Jacob being the father of the mystery baby given The Way Home is always six steps ahead of us. He can time travel, connects with the right points in time, and more importantly needs an heir for the Landry family name to continue.

Hallmark

To bring you up to speed, Jacob is Del’s son and Kat’s brother. Back in 1999, eight-year-old Jacob went missing and found himself growing up in the 1800s thanks to the magical pond. Kat only figured this out in Season 2, when Jacob became a fully grown adult a few decades later.

At the start of The Way Home Season 3, Jacob suddenly arrives back in the present-day timeline. We’ve had a nine-month time jump since, and have zero answers as to how it happened. Jacob didn’t come back because he wanted to, though. After Cyrus clamped down on him in 1814, Jacob has essentially been on the run from jail time.

If he’s not letting on about how long he’s time traveled – and how savvy he is about the pond – the idea of Jacob’s baby can’t be ruled out. For some fans, there’s another potential connection for a new Landry generation: Casey.

Hallmark

“My original theory was that Casey came back to help point Kat in the right direction for finding Jacob so that they could be born (because Jacob is their father),” one fan posted on Reddit.

“They showed up and suddenly all the 1814 clues came to light, and when Kat was talking about Jacob on the phone, Casey seemed to perk right up. Casey would then be the heir to the Landry land and have a big interest in saving it (and of course that would mean they could time travel too).”

Another weighed in, “They absolutely could be a Goodwin. Could be a Landry grandchild as well though!”

Whether Jacob actually is a dad – to anyone – likely won’t be revealed until the Season 3 finale at the very earliest.

The Way Home Season 3 is streaming weekly on the Hallmark Channel. Find out more about who the mystery couple could be, and how the show could improve with three simple changes.