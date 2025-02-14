The Way Home’s most controversial character could be someone else entirely

Del’s attitude in The Way Home Season 3 hasn’t gone down too well with fans, but a new theory suggests her teenage self could be someone else entirely.

For the uninitiated, Del is the matriarch of the Landry family in The Way Home. In the present day, she’s hugely opposed to Kat and Alice time traveling through the pond, wishing they’d both stay out of past affairs.

In Season 3, we meet her younger self in the 1974 timeline. New to Port Haven, she’s brought into the fold by none other than her supposed arch-rival Evelyn, falling in love with Colton at first sight.

Between Jacob’s return and her secret boyfriend Sam, she’s got a lot to deal with regardless of where she is in time. But is Del actually who she says she is after all?

Del could also be Susanna in The Way Home Season 3

A new fan theory has proposed Del could actually be Susanna, Cyrus Goodwin’s wife from the 1800s. In Season 2, she became Kat’s friend through her trips to try and rescue Jacob.

“Has it been mentioned here that Del’s last name was changed from Dawkins listed in the family book to when she introduced herself as Delilah Watson?” one fan wrote on Facebook. “Her middle name is Rose. Watson Rose is Susanna. I think the writers planted a hint that Susanna and Del are the same person.”

A second weighed in, “Yes. I agree. But can’t figure it out. Somehow they are connected,” with a third agreeing, “Maybe the name change is related to what happened to Del’s family, as yet unknown. I do suspect a familial connection between Kat and Susanna – somehow.”

Does this mean there’s enough evidence (or clues) for this to be true? Not quite. As another fan puts it, “No way we have body changing happening. We have now met Del in three different time periods and in none of them does she look like Susanna.”

On top of that, this isn’t the only theory surrounding young Del and Susanna – and if either of those are true, they’d completely contradict the ‘same person’ theory. In Season 3 Episode 4, we see Del suffering from waves of sickness, suggesting she may have been pregnant before she had either Jacob or Kat.

Susanna, on the other hand, is suspected to be the woman locked in the attic. In true The Way Home style, we’ve got no idea whether any of these theories have legs, and we likely won’t know by the Season 3 finale either.

As star Rob Stewart explained, “It’s around the cliffhanger in Episode 10… when I say he isn’t who you think, I’m still waiting for Alexandra [Clarke] to come up with her reasoning. I know who I thought he was that he isn’t, but they leave a lot of cliffhangers in the finale this season. It’s a page-turner.”

“A lot of mysteries. Season 4 has a lot to answer for.”

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.