There are 3 obvious theories for this mystery couple in The Way Home

The biggest mystery in The Way Home is the identity of the couple who abandoned a baby by the time-traveling pond. We’ve seen them jump, but they remain a mystery – here are the three most likely options for who they are.

Every binge-worthy TV show has its shocking moments, but Hallmark’s The Way Home blows most out of the water. Del, Kat, and Alice are three generations of the Landry family who can access their past, present, and future timelines through a time-traveling pond. Who’d have thought!

Leading into the current Season 3, there’s an ongoing mystery that’s far from being solved. An abandoned baby has been left by said pond while a young couple is seen jumping into it. We don’t know who any of them are, but we’ve seen it all happen. Here’s a snap to refresh your memory:

Hallmark

One fairly grainy still is all we have to go on, but it’s sent fan theories into overdrive. While nothing has been confirmed yet – and we likely won’t get definite answers until the end of the season – here are the three most likely duos we’ll see revealed in The Way Home.

Theory 1: Alice and Jacob

Hallmark

Okay, so this one needs a bit of imagination to stick. But this is The Way Home, meaning most of its normal storylines are much more unhinged.

We obviously know our man has long hair, which could mean it’s one of multiple people seen on the TV show. However, Rick’s been all but ruled out thanks to Elliot telling the gang that he died after the summer party, and he’s the only person Alice has really formed a relationship with. Except, however, for Jacob.

The Season 3 premiere saw Jacob return home to the present day after spending almost 25 years living in the 1800s. Unsurprisingly, the style of the time means he also has long hair, and is much shorter than teenage Colton (or Rick) appears to be.

Given that the couple is quite similarly matched in height, Jacob is a shoo-in. There’s reason for them to be going back in the pond together, too. There’s been a nine-month time jump since Jacob’s return, and we don’t know what went down in the interim.

Essentially, there’s a lot of past ground still to go over, and Jacob has plenty of ties left to his life in the 1800s. He didn’t want to come back voluntarily, so chances are we’ll be heading back there fairly soon.

Theory 2: Alice and Colton

Hallmark

The most obvious theory comes back to Alice and Colton. At the end of Season 3 Episode 2, teenage Colton is seen emerging from the pond into the present-day timeline, meaning he can also time travel. We don’t yet know what his intentions are, but he’s clearly got a reason to be seeking out his family in the future.

At the same moment, Alice is heading back to 1974 to try and stop Rick’s death in time after the summer party. History tells us she won’t be successful, but a new connection will emerge through her meeting with Colton.

While none of this yet answers who the baby is, Alice and Colton most resemble who we see jumping into the pond. They’ve both got to head back into the past – Alice for Rick, and Colton because he belongs there – giving them the most leverage out of anyone.

Theory 3: Del and Colton

Hallmark

This brings us to our third possible combination: Del and Colton. In the 1974 timeline, the two have just met for the first time, falling in love at first sight. Given they are actually a romantic couple, they’ve got the most likely reason to have a baby with them.

If true, this then means the baby in the basket is Kat. Timeline-wise it checks out, but fans have separately been wondering whether this is the case thanks to Kat’s ties to the 1800s. In the very first episode, we saw a woman being hunted by a mob for being a witch, yet again leaving a baby behind. Could they be the same person?

In the present day, Del is vehemently opposed to time travel. She’s the only member of the Landry family not to have done it, and frequently wishes her daughter and granddaughter would stop poking their noses into her past. Could a bad experience with the pond portal have led her to be so against it?

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly.