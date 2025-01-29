The Way Home’s most controversial character is possibly still alive

The Hallmark TV show might cross historical timelines like there’s no tomorrow, but some characters are supposed to be in the past. For the most controversial, The Way Home might have kept them alive.

Confused? The new TV show follows three generations of Landry women through their past, present, and future – all through a time-traveling pond at the end of their garden.

Season 3 brings us to 1974, introducing teenage Del and Colton as they fall in love at first sight. Alice has learned Rick died shortly after the events of Episode 1, with Colton being revealed as a time-traveler himself.

We don’t know what any of these motives are yet, alongside the overarching show mysteries that have yet to be solved. But there’s now a new question on top of this: what if The Way Home’s most controversial character is still alive?

Could Evelyn still be alive in The Way Home?

The Way Home Season 3 has introduced us to Evelyn, who originally brought Del to Port Haven. In 1974, everyone assumes she’s going to end up with Colton, telling Alice the pond has “secrets” she hasn’t yet disclosed. She’s dead in the present timeline… but is she really?

“I think we’re not done with adult Evelyn as an ongoing character. Because now that teen Evie is an important part of the story I’m wondering about adult Evelyn. The story about her death lacked any specifics in a show where every single detail seems to mean something,” one fan mused on Reddit.

“She was the matriarch of Port Haven yet there was no mention of what caused her death. I know I was curious. What were all the pill bottles just lying around?? Who keeps their pills by their telescope?? Maybe the pills were placed there as a misdirect.

“I thought it odd that she donated the newspaper but there was only a very brief mention of it in the show. I just don’t believe that Evelyn spent all that time doing nothing.”

They continued, “The story is that she locked herself away in her mansion, unseen for her all those years. That’s a convenient cover to do anything you want with no one knowing. I know she’s not a Landry and from what we know can’t TT, but she and the pond are becoming more intertwined.”

A second agreed, “I think Adult Evelyn became a recluse to keep people away from Lingermore, so that she could do any of the following reasons; time travel, if she can, try to time travel, especially in the years when Alice and Kat weren’t in Port Haven, house and hide Colton who didn’t die in the car crash, or hide someone or something else.”

“I’m at the point where unless I see a dead body being lowered into the ground in an open-faced casket I don’t believe anyone is dead, in this show,” a third weighed in.

As our third fan suggests, all of this could be plausible in The Way Home. Aside from Season 3 episodes so far, Evelyn appeared in one Season 2 episode via a flashback. She talks to Del, making it clear they are around the same age.

In the present, she’s assumed dead, with Casey arriving in town in connection with the Goodwins’ past. In case you’ve forgotten, they’re the rival family of the Landrys in Port Haven, though the present timeline makes it unclear why.

With six episodes left to go, anything can happen in The Way Home Season 3, and Evelyn’s significance isn’t going to go away. We’ve got the Cole and Evie note left to decode, alongside finding out what she knows about the pond.

Of course, there’s also the question of how she and Del fell out in the first place. If Evelyn’s still alive, this all only adds fuel to the fire.

The Way Home Season 3 is streaming weekly on the Hallmark Channel. Find out more about Jacob’s return, who the mystery couple could be, and how the show could improve with three simple changes.