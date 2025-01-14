The Way Home has upset its religious fans and now everyone’s fighting

Other-worldly vibes have been weaved into The Way Home since it first aired, but for some fans, new episodes are taking its magic too far.

Obviously, a TV show with a time-traveling pond in it isn’t going to be straightforward. We have to suspend a lot of belief in order to buy into the story, which follows three generations of women who confront their past, present, and future.

Sounds simple, right? Wrong! As of The Way Home Season 3, characters have visited the 1990s, 1880s, and 1970s, meaning those who have died in the present-day timeline have mysteriously come back to life in their younger forms.

We still don’t completely understand the rules of time travel at play, nor do we have answers to one of the many complicated questions the show is leaving us. For some, it’s all a bit too much as far as magic is concerned.

Tarot and magic divide religious The Way Home fans

Some The Way Home fans are threatening to boycott the show after its emphasis on magic and tarot has increased in the most recent two episodes. This arguably strays too far from core Christian values, making watching the show a bit of a dilemma.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, one fan wrote: “I love this show and a good mystery, but it has become an obsession in my life that I need to release. The pond has always been ‘magic’ and the tarot cards are becoming a focus. I just don’t want to go down this path.”

“Completely agree” one fan added, with others suggesting tarot seen in The Way Home is “evil” and aligning with “the devil.”

Now that Season 3 is exploring a past timeline in 1974, Colton, Del, and Evelyn are all seen as teenagers. As alternative culture takes off, Evelyn has a passion for reading tarot cards, leading to a theory that many of them relate to Alice’s personal journey.

For others, this is all just a step too far. One fan added: “My take on all of this and I am so sick of it. This is a fantasy TV show. Why do you people have to keep making it religious? It’s not about religion. Give it a rest already.”

“I have zero issue with Christian viewers not wanting to watch shows about magic due to their religious beliefs. My confusion is why they would start a show about a magic time-traveling show to begin with???” another weighed in.

Whether tarot continues to be a key theme in The Way Home Season 3 remains to be seen.

