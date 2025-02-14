The Way Home has a brilliant Netflix Easter egg hidden in plain sight

Hallmark’s The Way Home already has a direct connection to Netflix, but an Easter egg for one of its hit shows is staring you in the face.

Ponderers might already know The Way Home was originally supposed to be on Netflix rather than Hallmark. That’s because now-fired EVP Programming lead Lisa Hamilton Daly brought the new TV show over with her, first developing it there.

Fast-forward a few years and The Way Home Season 3 is in full swing. It’s got a mountain of plots on the go at once, meaning questions are piling up like yesterday’s washing.

But what if there was another link between the two streaming services? One has been there this entire time, and it all leads back to another hit show.

The Way Home has the same set as beloved Netflix series

Think the Landry family home looks familiar? That’s because Netflix’s Anne with an E also used the same house for its central location.

If you’ve not yet seen it, Anne with an E is an adaptation of Anne of Green Gables – though the famous Green Gables house isn’t the one you see above. According to Netflix, it’s about “a plucky orphan whose passions run deep finds an unlikely home with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother.”

It goes without saying that both shows are filmed in the same area of provinces in Ontario, Canada. Port Perry and Durham account for most of The Way Home’s main settings, while Baden and Prince Edward Island serve for Anne with an E. Our house above here, which is the Landrys and Elliot’s, is the key crossover.

However, it’s not the only location that’s been used twice. The white church we see in Port Haven is also only down the road from Green Gables (fictiously, of course). Given it’s a visual clue that’s been staring us in the face, it’s no surprise some Ponderers have been quick to pick up on it.

“Every time I hear Evelyn quoting ‘The Lady of Shalott’ I’m reminded of the Anne of Greene Gables series in general,” one fan posted on Facebook, with a second weighing in: “Yup! Noticed that in Season 1!!! Pretty cool, huh?!”

“OMG! I love both shows. I wish Anne with an E had a few more seasons. Wanted to see her be successful and possibly get married,” a third weighed in.

If you’re thinking of binging Anne with an E after finding out this nugget of information, there’s a downside. The binge-worthy TV show was abruptly canceled after three seasons, arguably never getting a proper ending.

The plus side? The original books will tell you all you want to know.

The Way Home Season 3 is currently airing on the Hallmark Channel. Catch up with Jacob’s return, who the mystery couple could be, and the best Hallmark TV shows of all time.