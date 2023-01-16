The Wandering Earth 2 release date announced, plus trailer, plot, cast, and more

The Wandering Earth 2 finally gets a UK release date, with the blockbuster sequel opening to coincide with Chinese New Year.

The Wandering Earth is one of the most successful films of all-time. The Chinese production – about efforts to move the Earth away from the sun while at the same time trying to avoid smashing into Jupiter – hit screens in 2019.

The big-budget disaster movie was an immediate smash, grossing more than $700 million worldwide, which makes it the fifth highest grossing non-English film in history.

A sequel was therefore fast-tracked, and it’s set to his screens worldwide this month. Here’s everything we know about the release, and the film.

The Wandering Earth 2 hits UK and Irish cinemas on January 27, 2023, in line with Chinese New Year.

However, the film will also have limited previews in advance of that release, on January 22. That gives it a day-and-date release with China, where The Wandering Earth 2 also hits on January 22.

The film has a limited run in the US on that same date, releasing on 20 IMAX screens and 125 regular screens.

Is there a trailer for The Wandering Earth 2?

Yes, the UK trailer for The Wandering Earth II was just pushed live by CineAsia UK and can be viewed below…

Via voiceover, the trailer brings viewers up-to-date via narration of the ‘Space Elevator Crisis’ of 2044, the ‘Lunar Fall Crisis’ in 2058, the ‘Jupiter Gravitational Pull Crisis’ of 2075, and finally, the ‘Solar Helium Flash Crisis’ in 2078.

We hear how the planet won succeeded each and every time, but also that evolution continues, meaning there’s another battle to be fought…

The Wandering Earth 2 cast – who stars in the disaster movie?

Here’s a list of cast and characters in The Wandering Earth II…

Andy Lau as Tu Yuheng

Wu Jing as Liu Peiqiang

Li Xuejian as Zhou Jiechi

Sha Yi as Zhang Peng

Ning Li as Ma Zhao

Wang Zhi as Han Duoduo

Frant Gwo directs from a script by Yan Zhixue, Gong Geer, Frant Gwo, and Ye Ruchang, based on the novel by Liu Cixin.

The Wandering Earth 2 plot – what is the sci-fi sequel about?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Wandering Earth 2…

In the near future, the sun is rapidly expanding and will engulf the earth within 100 years. To ensure the survival of humankind, nations join hands to form an unprecedented, ambitious global project to build powerful engines on the earth’s surface and propel the planet away from impending doom.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, protests have broken out to demand the restart of the controversial Digital Life Project, which digitises human beings after they have passed. Tensions soon escalate and the protestors plan to sabotage the Wandering Earth Project by attacking the Ark Space Station.

The Wandering Earth II hits screens worldwide on January 22, 2023.