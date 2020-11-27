 The Walking Dead World Beyond Season 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

The Walking Dead World Beyond Season 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer

Published: 27/Nov/2020 14:18 Updated: 28/Nov/2020 13:22

by Daniel Megarry
Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC

Share

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is coming to the end of its first season, and fans are already looking ahead to Season 2. Here’s everything we know so far.

World Beyond might not have set the world alight like its parent show, The Walking Dead, did when it premiered back in 2010, but the spin-off series has still managed to gain a loyal legion of followers eager to get more stories from the franchise.

Fortunately, a second season was confirmed before the first even aired – but it will be the last. Explaining the decision to limit the show’s run, AMC’s Sarah Barnett said the show “is a two-season closed-ended series that will tell a very specific and distinct story”.

With the show’s first season hurtling towards its sure-to-be-gripping finale episode, we’ve scoured the internet for every bit of info we can find on Season 2 of World Beyond, including release date, cast details, and plot rumors.

When is World Beyond Season 2 out?

The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC
World Beyond showrunner Negrete has teased that the show will get “darker”

The final two episodes of Season 1 will air as a double-bill on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Production has started on Season 2 of the show, but there’s currently no official release date. Considering the ongoing global situation is still affecting the entertainment industry, it’s unlikely we’ll see new episodes until the second half of 2021 at the earliest.

We’ll keep you updated when a Season 2 release date is officially announced.

Which cast members are returning?

The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC
All of the Endlings are expected to return for World Beyond Season 2

Unless they get killed off before they can make it to Season 2 – which honestly wouldn’t be that surprising in the world of The Walking Dead – we’re expecting to see all the main cast from World Beyond make a return.

That means more from Aliyah Royale (Iris Bennett), Alexa Mansour (Hope Bennett), Hal Cumpston (Silas Plaskett), Nicolas Cantu (Elton Ortiz), Nico Tortorella (Felix Carlucci), Annet Mahendru (Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick), and Julia Ormond (Elizabeth Kublek).

What will happen in Season 2 of World Beyond?

Rick Grimes Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC
Fans believe Rick Grimes could make an appearance in The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Season 1 of World Beyond is set 10 years after the apocalypse began. It follows four Nebraska teenagers – Hope, Iris, Silas, and Elton – as they form their identities as part of the first generation to come of age in the new zombie-filled world.

One of the biggest story arcs has involved the Civic Republic Military, and what their true intentions are. It’s expected that the show will continue to uncover secrets surrounding the mysterious organization in Season 2, including what really happened to Rick Grimes.

Some fans believe that Rick might even make an appearance before World Beyond comes to an end, with the show acting as a bridge between The Walking Dead and the upcoming Rick Grimes trilogy of movies.

Showrunner Matthew Negrete has teased that Season 2 will have a “very different” feel than Season 1, and further confirmed that the Endlings’ story will be coming to a firm close. We won’t be getting more from them – at least not any time soon.

“We’re really looking at these two seasons as two very different feeling chapters of hopefully a very satisfying book,” Negrete told EW. “We’re closing in right now with the writers on the last few episodes. So we’re getting down to the wire. It’s exciting. I hope people dig it.”

Is there a trailer yet?

Walking Dead World Beyond CRM
AMC
The CRM will play a big role in Season 2 of World Beyond

There’s no footage from Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond yet.

We’d expect a full trailer to come out in early-to-mid 2021 once production has finished, and maybe a teaser before the end of 2020 if we’re really lucky.

Will there be a World Beyond Season 3?

Hope and Iris in Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC
It’s unlikely fans will get a third season of World Beyond

As it currently stands, there are no plans for a third season of The Walking Dead spin-off World Beyond.

AMC’s Sarah Barnett has explained that World Beyond isn’t intended to be a replacement or an imitation of the main Walking Dead series, but a standalone story that will be wrapped up neatly after two seasons.

World Beyond’s showrunner Matthew Negrete, on the other hand, has teased that he’s currently “in two minds” about the show lasting for just two seasons.

“We feel like we could write these characters forever,” he said. “But, at the same time, it’s nice to be able to approach a series from beginning to end kind of knowing what our ending is going to be and working towards that ending.”

As the plan from the very beginning was for this to be a two-season story, it’s unlikely we’ll get a Season 3. But, if the show does well and fan demand is strong enough, who knows what the future could hold…

Sponsored

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Sign-up, teams, format, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:00 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger series 4 talent list

Share

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Qualifiers

  • November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
  • December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

  • December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

  • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle - Twitch

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

Chipotle Challenger Series event
Twitch: Chipotle
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

More from Dexerto and Chipotle

Best guns in Fortnite Chapter 2: Ultimate weapon tier list

Which guns should you be using – and which should you be avoiding – in Fortnite Chapter 2? Find out everything you need to know about which weapons are the most powerful with our ultimate tier list.

 

Who is CouRage? How an esports fanatic became a streaming legend

Today, CouRage is a streaming superstar – but how did he get there? This is the story of how Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop went from a young fan with a passion for esports, to one of Call of Duty’s most iconic commentators, to one of the most popular streamers in the world.

 

10 Fortnite tips for noobs jumping into Chapter 2

New to Fortnite? If you haven’t played much of Epic Games’ battle royale juggernaut before, we’ve got some tips that will help you get into the swing of things.

 

The 5 best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 2

The arrival of Fortnite’s “Chapter 2” brought with it an all-new island for players to battle on, and we’ve outlined some of the best places to land on the new map.