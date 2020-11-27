The Walking Dead World Beyond Season 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer - Dexerto

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is coming to the end of its first season, and fans are already looking ahead to Season 2. Here’s everything we know so far.

World Beyond might not have set the world alight like its parent show, The Walking Dead, did when it premiered back in 2010, but the spin-off series has still managed to gain a loyal legion of followers eager to get more stories from the franchise.

Fortunately, a second season was confirmed before the first even aired – but it will be the last. Explaining the decision to limit the show’s run, AMC’s Sarah Barnett said the show “is a two-season closed-ended series that will tell a very specific and distinct story”.

With the show’s first season hurtling towards its sure-to-be-gripping finale episode, we’ve scoured the internet for every bit of info we can find on Season 2 of World Beyond, including release date, cast details, and plot rumors.

When is World Beyond Season 2 out?

The final two episodes of Season 1 will air as a double-bill on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Production has started on Season 2 of the show, but there’s currently no official release date. Considering the ongoing global situation is still affecting the entertainment industry, it’s unlikely we’ll see new episodes until the second half of 2021 at the earliest.

We’ll keep you updated when a Season 2 release date is officially announced.

Which cast members are returning?

Unless they get killed off before they can make it to Season 2 – which honestly wouldn’t be that surprising in the world of The Walking Dead – we’re expecting to see all the main cast from World Beyond make a return.

That means more from Aliyah Royale (Iris Bennett), Alexa Mansour (Hope Bennett), Hal Cumpston (Silas Plaskett), Nicolas Cantu (Elton Ortiz), Nico Tortorella (Felix Carlucci), Annet Mahendru (Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick), and Julia Ormond (Elizabeth Kublek).

What will happen in Season 2 of World Beyond?

Season 1 of World Beyond is set 10 years after the apocalypse began. It follows four Nebraska teenagers – Hope, Iris, Silas, and Elton – as they form their identities as part of the first generation to come of age in the new zombie-filled world.

One of the biggest story arcs has involved the Civic Republic Military, and what their true intentions are. It’s expected that the show will continue to uncover secrets surrounding the mysterious organization in Season 2, including what really happened to Rick Grimes.

Some fans believe that Rick might even make an appearance before World Beyond comes to an end, with the show acting as a bridge between The Walking Dead and the upcoming Rick Grimes trilogy of movies.

Showrunner Matthew Negrete has teased that Season 2 will have a “very different” feel than Season 1, and further confirmed that the Endlings’ story will be coming to a firm close. We won’t be getting more from them – at least not any time soon.

“We’re really looking at these two seasons as two very different feeling chapters of hopefully a very satisfying book,” Negrete told EW. “We’re closing in right now with the writers on the last few episodes. So we’re getting down to the wire. It’s exciting. I hope people dig it.”

Is there a trailer yet?

There’s no footage from Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond yet.

We’d expect a full trailer to come out in early-to-mid 2021 once production has finished, and maybe a teaser before the end of 2020 if we’re really lucky.

Will there be a World Beyond Season 3?

As it currently stands, there are no plans for a third season of The Walking Dead spin-off World Beyond.

AMC’s Sarah Barnett has explained that World Beyond isn’t intended to be a replacement or an imitation of the main Walking Dead series, but a standalone story that will be wrapped up neatly after two seasons.

World Beyond’s showrunner Matthew Negrete, on the other hand, has teased that he’s currently “in two minds” about the show lasting for just two seasons.

“We feel like we could write these characters forever,” he said. “But, at the same time, it’s nice to be able to approach a series from beginning to end kind of knowing what our ending is going to be and working towards that ending.”

As the plan from the very beginning was for this to be a two-season story, it’s unlikely we’ll get a Season 3. But, if the show does well and fan demand is strong enough, who knows what the future could hold…