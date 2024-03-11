When is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4 on?

If you’re keeping up-to-date with the latest Walking Dead spinoff, here’s how to watch The Ones Who Live Episode 4.

With the last episode of The Ones Who Live ending on a truly magnificent cliffhanger (it’s not everyday someone throws themselves out of a moving helicopter!), many fans already have their minds set on the next installment.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has so far reunited Rick and Michonne, addressed the questionable morals of the CRM, and given us more than a few lovable new characters. Episode 3 saw Rick and Michonne butting heads over what to do about their CRM residency, with suspicious eyes on them at every turn.

To make sure you don’t miss a minute of the highest-rated show in the franchise, here’s when The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4 is on.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4, ‘What We’, will be released on Sunday, March 17 at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.

The last we saw Rick and Michonne, they were jumping out of a helicopter during a raging storm. To find out what happens to them next (and whether the CRM manages to track them down), you’ll need to watch Episode 4.

Luckily, it’s pretty easy to do if you live in the US, as you’ll just need to turn on AMC or AMC+ at the above date and time.

Here’s the full release schedule for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

Episode 1: ‘Years’ – February 25 at 9pm ET

Episode 2: ‘Gone’ – March 3 at 9pm ET

Episode 3: ‘Bye’ – March 10 at 9pm ET

Episode 4: ‘What We’ – March 17 at 9pm ET

Episode 5: TBC

Episode 6: TBC

If you’re outside the US and still want to keep up to date with the newest TWD spinoff, you just need a VPN. The best one for the job is ExpressVPN, as it’ll allow you to watch content across 90 countries with a secure connection. Simply click on the link below to sign-up, then you can head over to AMC+ to start streaming!

