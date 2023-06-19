The Walking Dead: Dead City – Did Maggie and Negan get together?

Following the premiere of The Walking Dead spin-off Dead City, fans might be wondering: did Maggie and Negan get together?

As per the official synopsis, The Walking Dead: Dead City “follows the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world.”

As expected, the post-apocalyptic NYC is “full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror,” including the ruthless new antagonist, The Croat (played by Zeljko Ivanek).

Article continues after ad

Now that Episode 1 of AMC’s Dead City has arrived, many viewers have been asking the same question about the show’s main characters: are Maggie and Negan together? Read on to find out, but first, Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Are Maggie and Negan together in The Walking Dead: Dead City?

No, Maggie and Negan definitely aren’t together in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

At this stage in the series, they can only just about stand each other, with Maggie still harboring a lot of resentment towards Negan – which is understandable given he killed her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) in Season 7 of the flashship show.

Article continues after ad

In Episode 1 of Dead City, which is set several years after the TWD finale, Maggie tracks Negan down in a bid to find a man called The Croat, who has kidnapped her son ​​Hershel (Logan Kim) with the help of his collective.

Initially, she holds a knife up to Negan’s throat, and it looks like there’s definitely no love lost between the two – especially from Maggie’s side. However, whether they like it or not, they must work together as they go on the hunt for The Croat to save Hershel.

Article continues after ad

AMC

Although they’ve certainly not shared any romantic feelings for each other up until this point, many fans noticed an underlying sexual tension between the two characters in the final season of The Walking Dead.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And now they’re wondering whether this could lead to something in Dead City, with one writing on Twitter: “Negan & Maggie gonna kiss y’all.” Another said, “I wish Maggie and Negan would just kiss and get it over with,” while a third added: “I’m watching TWD and I stg there’s sexual tension between Negan and Maggie… I’m callin’ it.”

Article continues after ad

However, anyone hoping to see the pair kiss anytime soon, don’t hold your breath. Cohan and Morgan both addressed the speculation about a potential romance between their characters in a chat with TVLine.

“People always want it to go somewhere, but that’s kind of a reductive place to take it,” said Cohan. “In so many ways, the most nuanced part of any partnership, friendship, enemyship isn’t on that level.”

That being said, Morgan added: “But there is chemistry there. There definitely is!”

Article continues after ad

Who knows where the rest of Dead City will take us – that’s for the creators to know and us to find out.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Episode 1 is available to stream on AMC+ now, with Episode 2 airing on AMC on June 25. You can check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2