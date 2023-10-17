The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon showrunners explain Carol’s pivotal role in Season 2

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon showrunner has hinted at what fans can expect from beloved character Carol as she returns in a leading role for the second season of the spin-off series.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has officially come and gone, the latest spin-off in the beloved Zombie series going out with a bang. In large part due to the exciting cameo from Melissa McBride’s Carol.

While Carol previously made a small voice cameo via a radio call in episode 5, the beloved character appeared in the flesh for the finale. Looking for Daryl and determined to reunite with her longtime companion.

While fans were excited to see her back in the TWD universe, her brief appearance was ultimately overshadowed by the Comic-Con announcement that McBride will be back as a main character for season 2.

AMC Fans are excited to have Carol back as a main character for Daryl Dixon season 2

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol has already begun shooting and in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series showrunner David Zabel spilled the beans on what fans can expect from Carol’s return in the upcoming season.

“She felt compelled to go out looking for Daryl, which we will learn more about as we get deeper into the story,” Zabel began. “The presumption was made that he was coming back home, and then he never came back home, so we can read into that.

The showrunner added that, “So now she’s worried about him, and the radio call [in episode five] gave her a little bit of a clue as to how to maybe track him down. There’s also another clue – this moment in the radio call where she talks about something or someone having come back.

“The impression [the audience] and Daryl gets is that something’s a little off for her. That’s going to function into the story for Carol in season two… she has a great dual track that we’re setting her off on and we’ve shot some of that already, and it’s going to be fantastic when it’s all together.”

Time will tell what this “dual track” entails however, knowing Carol, there is sure to be a compelling story, some chaos, and a lot of heart involved in the matter.

For all the latest The Walking Dead news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.