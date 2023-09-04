The Uncanny Counter Season 3: Everything we know

Netflix’s The Uncanny Counter Season 2 just premiered its finale, with the on-screen characters bidding a heartfelt farewell – but fans wonder if there’s room for The Uncanny Counter Season 3.

The second season proved to be difficult for the Counters as they faced a powerful demon like never before. It even put the all-powerful So Mun (Jo Byeong-gyu) out of commission for a while. But like most K-dramas, the characters fought their way to victory in ways that were both dynamic and emotional.

The Uncanny Counter Season 2 joined the growing list of K-dramas breaking the cardinal 16-episode and one-season rule. Its storyline is based on an original webtoon Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi. After the first season, the cast and crew were adamant about a continuing season to do justice for the webtoon.

The finale of The Uncanny Counter Season 2 might have closed the door on a possible Season 3. It begs the question if the webtoon has more storyline to explore or if the cast is willing to return.

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead…

For now, tvN and Netflix have not announced or hinted at the cast returning for The Uncanny Counter Season 3.

Like expected, the Season 2 finale had the Counters rid the world Hwang Pil-gwang’s (Kang Ki-young) reign of terror and save their beloved friend Ma Ju-seok (Jin Sun-kyun). After the chaos settles, Mun is sent to travel the world. He is tasked to help teach other Counters his unique skills. A time jump ensues and Mun returns to his beloved team as they fight a group of new rouge demons.

By the end of the 12th episode, the counters gather around and look at the camera in a fourth-wall break-style shot. They say goodbye and lament that their time was too short. By all accounts, the final scene feels like a heartfelt goodbye to the K-drama and its fans.

According to Soompi, the cast had some emotional words during the last day of filming. Kim Se-jeong (who played Ha-na) said: “At first, it didn’t quite sink in, but we really did a lot and so much time has passed. During the seven months we spent together, it was comforting because we shared both the tough and happy times. Thank you so much for loving The Uncanny Counter 2.”

Some of the cast asked fans to continue loving the K-drama for as long as possible. The Uncanny Counter actor Yeom Hye-ran thanked the staff, her co-stars, and fans for the amazing journey, and teased: “I’ll see you again in Season 3!”

Does the webtoon leave room for The Uncanny Counter Season 3?

The original webtoon ends almost exactly like the Season 2 K-drama finale, leaving no continuing storyline for The Uncanny Counter Season 3.

Diehard fans likely knew where Season 2 would end and the unlikely possibility of a third season. Browsing through the webtoon on Mangatoto revealed the story ends with Season 2 Episode 62. The chapter shows Mun traveling the world and ending up in Germany. He arrives to help the team of Counters as they fight off some demons. In the K-drama finale, fans instead see Mun outside a cafe in Germany when he is approached by a woman.

Mun realizes the woman is none other than Wi-gen’s (Moon Sook) daughter. He allows Wi-gen to see her through his eyes. The exact scenario occurs in the webtoon and Mun then walks off among the crowd saying “Bye for now.”

But the K-drama added another scene to allow all of the characters to say goodbye and Mun return to his team. According to the webtoon, the story ends with a few extra prequel episodes like how the character Choi Jang-mul joined as a benefactor.

K-drama fans may have noticed The Uncanny Counter Season 2 finale hinted at something more in store. When Pil-hwang is sentenced to eternal prison, he vows it isn’t the end and willingly throws himself into it. In The Uncanny Counter Season 2, a similar foreboding event occurred when Ji Cheong-sin (Lee Hong-nae) warned Mun something worse was coming. For now, fans will have to wait and see about The Uncanny Counter Season 3.

