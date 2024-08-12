The Umbrella Academy fan lists 25 things wrong with Season 4 – and everyone agrees

According to its fans, Umbrella Academy Season 4 had many problems, but one person listed them all out.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 was the final ride for the Hargreeves siblings, but the road to the finale was not a smooth one.

In addition to some notable deaths, viewers took issue with the “gross” age gap relationship and the unresolved nature of most of the storyline.

A Reddit user listed the top 25 things Umbrella Academy fans took issue with in Season 4 and, while some of the points may be harsh, those in the comments agreed with it wholeheartedly.

Audience members were most unhappy with the fact that Klaus, the sibling who can see dead people, had little to work with all season.

Because the family started Season 4 with no powers, Klaus was left as a germaphobe who wanted nothing to do with his former life as an addict. Unfortunately, after the family again became super, he fell back into his old habits, rendering his five-year character arc completely redundant.

Other highlights include Allison and Luthor’s spouses—Ray and Sloane—not being mentioned in the season at all, the reason Reginald sent his wife, Abigail, to the moon being revealed, and the fact that Ben never got the chance to say goodbye to his siblings before his death.

Umbrella Academy fans not only agreed with the list on the show’s subreddit but added some of their own points to the mix.

“Lila and Diego’s kids and Claire existing, like that doesn’t cause a paradox,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “Lila getting eye lasers now, like how is that in anyway related to her copying ability. That’s not a power upgrade that some bullsh*t.”

A third viewer seemed to sum up the group’s frustration, writing, “Reading this, I wish I never started watching this show. I’m heartbroken, heartbroken, heartbroken.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – 4 is now streaming on Netflix.