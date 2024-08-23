Is The Trunch real? Matilda “Miss Trunchbull movie” explained

Miss Trunchbull, the stomping, hammer-throwing villain in Matilda, is supposedly getting her own origin story movie with The Trunch – but don’t get too excited.

Roald Dahl’s fearsome principal was unforgettably brought to life by Pam Ferris in 1996’s Matilda, making her screen debut by tossing a young girl with pigtails over the school’s fence.

Emma Thompson took on the role in Netflix’s adaptation of the Broadway musical, chucking a new cast of fresh-faced children into the Chokey.

However, we actually know very little about her beyond her familial connection to Miss Honey, her stocky athleticism, and her superstitions about black cats and ghosts. Well, if you were excited for her new movie, we have some bad news.

The Trunch is a fake movie

The Trunch isn’t happening, nor is any movie about Miss Trunchbull or another Matilda film in development.

You’ve been duped by a fake poster shared by YODA BBY ABY, which claims The Trunch is coming to Prime Video in November 2024 – this absolutely isn’t true.

This is the latest in a long line of fake projects fooling people, just like Adam Sandler’s Simpsons live-action movie and the “Friends Reunited” film.

“From the whimsical world of Matilda comes The Trunch, an exciting new origin story narrated by Danny DeVito. Meet ten-year-old Agatha Trunchbull (played by newcomer Amelia Davis), a girl destined to become the fearsome headmistress we all love to hate,” the made-up press release reads.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

“Set in 1964, young Trunchbull is sent to a strict boarding school, where her fierce personality and love for discipline begin to take shape. Amidst midnight escapades, unruly classmates, and the tough-as-nails staff, Agatha starts to wield her iron will, setting the stage for her future reign at Crunchem Hall.

“Full of fun, thrills, and unexpected laughs, The Trunch offers a delightful peek into the early life of one of the most iconic characters in children’s literature. Coming to Prime Video in November 2024!”

Here’s another thing: Amelia Davis isn’t a real actress! It’s just a name plucked out of thin air to accompany the AI-generated image of a young girl.

Will there be another Matilda movie?

A sequel to Netflix’s Matilda isn’t in the works, but Danny DeVito says there’s plans for a reunion with the original film’s star, Mara Wilson.

Unfortunately, it won’t be a movie: they’ll team up to narrate the 1996 movie over a live performance of its score. “Mara and I were planning to perform Matilda live with the New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra just before the strike hit,” he told The Messenger.

“We had it all set, but after the strike hit, we couldn’t proceed because it would be seen as a promotion for a movie. However, we’re still planning to do that. We’re going to watch the movie with David Newman’s score and try to do it sometime soon, as it seems the strike may be coming to an end – I hope!”

Sony Pictures

DeVito considered making Matilda 2, “when the kid was still a kid,” he explained.

“But that was like 20 years ago, 25 years ago. Maybe Matilda has a kid and we can do something with that, I don’t know.”

Wilson told Entertainment Tonight she was “resistant to the idea for a long time… but I love working with Danny, and the thing is, I don’t act that much anymore. But when I do, it’s usually with people I love, so I would not turn down the chance to work with him again, I don’t think.”

“So it’s a maybe! For a long time I would have told you no, but especially like in the past few months, since I’ve been doing Cameo and Instagram, just all the messages I get from people who love it… it means a lot.”

Both Matilda movies are available to watch on Netflix now. You can also check out our list of TV shows streaming this month.