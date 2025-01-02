The Traitors had the most pointless plot twist of the year, and it’s only January

Grab your fingerless gloves and clip-in bangs, people. The Traitors is back, and Season 3 is hurling out absurd plot twists like there’s no tomorrow.

Cast your mind back to the simpler time that was Seasons 1 and 2. Maddy Marple accused all the wrong people while her fellow faithfuls voted a one-armed contestant out for not picking up a glass. A year later, Paul turned being a traitor into a new evil art form, while fake mother Diane had to reenact her own funeral with her actual real-life son in attendance.

It was chaos, but it was easy to understand chaos. More importantly, it’s a world away from The Traitors Season 3, which already is the “But Ross is” reveal on speed. We’ve got people being kicked off the train before they even get to the castle, two sisters, two more fake jobs, and a traitor who almost outed themselves just by looking at Claudia Winkleman. But none of this touches the sides of the most unhinged plot twist yet.

Not even 24 hours into the New Year and a new villain is being teed up in the form of duck jumper-wearing Charlotte. She’s harmless and probably would have flown straight under the radar… if it wasn’t for the fact she’s putting on a Welsh accent for no discernible reason. We saw the dramatic reveal in a VT, delivered with all the gusto of the final scene in Conclave (IYKYK).

So… *why* is Charlotte Welsh in The Traitors Season 3?

For context, this is part of Charlotte’s strategy. She’s a faithful, but believes putting on a Welsh accent – where her mom is from – will make her appear more trustworthy. Weirdly, she’s got a point. If you think of any British villain in cinematic history, they’ve usually got the bog-standard London twang Charlotte sports in everyday life. It’s sort of worked too, with actual Welsh faithful Elen immediately latching onto her.

What happens if Elen ever finds out about Charlotte’s London roots is still a mystery, and it’s unclear whether the people of Wales are proud or just plain baffled. But there are two problems lying in wait. If Charlotte slips up, she becomes untrustworthy to the others, even though she’s 100% faithful. The second is worse – she’s already getting a target on her back by appearing “too relaxed” about the murders at the roundtable.

We don’t know if this is enough to get her kicked off the show, but we must raise a glass to Charlotte regardless. Congratulations for delivering the most pointless plot twist we’ll likely see this year all because you fancied being a UK regional version of Poirot! I can almost see her coming up with the idea during a casting round on Zoom, and for that I love her even more.

Best case, we get an elimination reveal that unites the audience, country, and cast as one… “Why the f**k did she do that?”

The first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3 are now on BBC iPlayer.