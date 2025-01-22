The weirdest and wildest superhero movie on the 2023 festival circuit quickly disappeared without a trace, but now there’s news of a 2025 release for… The Toxic Avenger.

The Toxic Avenger first hit screens in 1984, courtesy of low-budget schlockmesiter Lloyd Kaufman and his company, Troma Entertainment.

The tale of a bullied janitor who develops superpowers when he falls into a vat of toxic waste, the film wasn’t a financial success initially, but quickly developed a cult following.

That resulted in sequels, comic books, toys, and video games, as well as a star-studded Toxic Avenger reboot that debuted at Fantastic Fest 2023 to largely stellar reviews. But then failed to secure a release… until now.

The Toxic Avenger will be released in 2025

Legendary Elijah Wood is unrecognisable in The Toxic Avenger.

Thanks to a deal with Cineverse (which distributed Terrifier 3), The Toxic Avenger will bring his twisted style of heroism to cinemas in 2025.

Meaning non-festival audiences will get a chance to see Peter Dinklage as the title character, as well as an impressive supporting cast that includes Kevin Bacon, Jacob Tremblay, and Elijah Wood.

Macon Blair wrote and directed the movie, and said this about the announcement: “It’s so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it’s a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family!

“Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh.”

Cineverse CEO Chris McGurk added: “The Toxic Avenger isn’t just a great film; it’s an important one. Peter Dinklage’s transformative performance and Macon Blair’s fearless direction deliver a story that speaks to the anxieties of our time with outrageous humor and unflinching creativity.

“This is the kind of movie that major studios are averse to release because it dares to push boundaries, but Cineverse is rooted in championing bold, uncompromising storytelling. We believe audiences are ready – and eager – for films like this to take center stage.”

The Toxie movie will be unrated

Legendary Kevin Bacon as Toxic Avenger villain Bob Garbinger.

The Toxic Avenger movies are known for their ultra-violence, and this new iteration is no different. Indeed, Dexerto saw the movie at Fantastic Fest, and referenced the “ridiculous amounts of blood and gore,” in our Toxic Avenger review.

It sounds like the violence will remain, as Cineverse is releasing the movie unrated in cinemas.

In response to the news, Lloy Kaufman said: “Toxie and I have mopped our tears away! Macon Blair’s Fantoxic reimagining of Toxie’s life is even better than Troma’s! The Troma fans will be ecstatic!”

We’ll update this article when Toxic Avengers has a specific release date. Until then, you can check out our list of other horror movies we’re looking forward to in 2025, as well as our picks for best comedy-horrors of all-time.