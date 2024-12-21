The Superman trailer broke a major record for DC and Warner Bros.

Superman isn’t the only thing flying sky high in the forthcoming DCU, as the first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman hit viewership records for both Warner Bros. and DC.

There’s been a lot of anticipation for the Man of Steel’s newest outing, Superman. It’s the first standalone live-action Superman film since Zach Snyder’s 2013 outing Man of Steel. That fact has provoked a little controversy among Supes’ fans, some of whom wished for Snyder’s vision for the DC heroes to be completed (especially after Black Adam ended by teasing Henry Cavill’s Superman return).

A new day has dawned over DC, however, with James Gunn’s forthcoming take on Superman getting a widely viewed teaser… we just didn’t know how widely viewed. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gunn thanked fans and audiences for the teaser landing a massive milestone.

It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s An Overwhelmingly Popular Trailer

According to Gunn, the Superman trailer had over 250 milion views and a million social posts. The accomplishment makes it the most watched and discussed trailer of all time for DC and Warner Bros.

By and large, fan reaction was positive, with fans highlighting the score, the hopeful tone, Superman’s look, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, and, of course, Krypto the Superdog. Though, it’s worth noting a vocal minority did express discontentment, wanting to return to Snyder’s interpretation of the character.

It all proves P.T. Barnum’s quote that “there’s no such thing as bad publicity,” since both reactions fueled visibility of and discourse over the largely-well-received trailer.

Superman is the first movie, but not the first project, in the DCU’s opening “Gods and Monsters” chapter. The first outing is the animated series Creature Commandos, a bloody and adult-oriented narrative that premiered its first two episodes on Max on December 5, 2024. The rest of the season’s seven episodes will premiere weekly on the streamer. That should help the time pass a little easier for fans awaiting the Superman’s big-screen return.



James Gunn’s Superman premieres July 11, 2025.