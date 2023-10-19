The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract: Release, cast, plot, and more

A woman from a different time period wakes up in the present-day bustling city of Seoul, with The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract K-drama having her stumble into a man who looks like her deceased love.

K-dramas have done a good job of creating time-travel storylines in different genres. Mr. Queen has a Blue House male chef who suddenly becomes a Queen in the past while trying to find a way home and run a kingdom.

Article continues after ad

There are also good crime thrillers like Tunnel. A detective is transported to the future and learns the killer he was chasing was never caught.

Article continues after ad

Let’s not forget Netflix’s complete time travel K-drama, A Time Called You. For The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, fans will get time-travel and destined love thanks to a marriage contract. Here’s everything fans need to know about the upcoming K-drama.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract plot: What is the K-drama about?

Based on a webcomic, Park Yeon-woo (Lee Se-young) has lost everything and is kidnapped one night and dropped into a well, but finds herself waking up in present-day Seoul and meeting a man who looks like her husband.

Article continues after ad

The premise of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract begins with Yeon-woo in her timeline in the 19th century. In a heartbreaking twist, her husband tells her on his wedding night that he has been suffering from a heart disease. A once-happy wife becomes a widow as he dies in her arms.

Article continues after ad

That night, Yeon-woo is kidnapped by an unknown man and thrown into a well. Instead of dying, she wakes up in 21st-century Seoul. She locks eyes with a man who is an exact copy of her husband. Kang Tae-ha (Bae In-hyuk) rescues her from drowning in the pool she was transported to.

Article continues after ad

There are unavoidable parallels between Tae-ha and Yeon-woo’s husband as he too battled heart disease and has trauma from his childhood. As the successor of SH Seoul Corporation, his ill grandfather has one wish: to see him married before his death.

As Tae-ha has no desire to be in a romantic relationship, he asks Yeon-woo to fake a marriage and enters a contract. Fans already see where The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is heading, it’s a tale as old as time.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract cast: Who’s in it?

The Red Sleeve star Lee Se-young will lead the K-drama alongside Cheer Up actor Bae In-hyuk.

K-drama fans are over the moon with the on-screen pairing for The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract. It’s not the first time Lee has impressed fans with a historical K-drama. She starred alongside Lee Junho in The Red Sleeve. Bae also starred as the eldest prince in Netflix’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella.

Here’s the cast list and their characters:

Article continues after ad

Lee Se-young as Park Yeon-woo

Bae In-hyuk as Kang Tae-ha

Joo Hyun-young as Sa-wol

Yoo Seon-ho as Kang Tae-min

Jo Bok-rae as Hong Sung-pyo

Jin Kyung as Min Hye-sook

Cheon Ho-jin as Kang Sang-mo

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract release: When is it out?

The K-drama will be released in November, with no set date officially confirmed yet.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract will air on MBC and has not been announced to stream on other popular platforms like Viki or Netflix. Fans will have to stay tuned to learn how they can watch the K-drama. Instead of the typical 16-episode run, fans will see the full romance story unfold in 12 episodes.

Article continues after ad

It’s scheduled to release new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 pm KST, 8:50 am ET, 1:50 pm BST, and 7:50 am CST. The original webcomic, “Yeolnyeoparkssi Gyeyakgyeolhondyeon” was written by Kim Neo-Wool.

Article continues after ad

Is there a The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract trailer?

MBC has so far released official teasers for The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract and has yet to premiere the official trailer. Fans can watch the teasers below:

You can read more about K-drama news here, My Demon here, Although I am Not a Hero here, and details about Vigilante here.