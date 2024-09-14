The Speak No Evil remake does one thing so much better than the original

The Speak No Evil remake is finally here, and before we get caught up in the “leave the original alone” rhetoric, it’s worth noting that the 2024 update does bring some improvements. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

For those who’ve had the (dis)pleasure of watching the 2022 Danish horror movie, Speak No Evil, you’ll know what you’re in for. It’s an exploration of trust, parenthood, and masculinity, examined through the lens of the world’s worst weekend away that ends with one of the most depressing and hopeless scenes ever put to screen.

It makes sense, then, that devotees should get up in arms over the 2024 horror movie before it even came out. But like it or not, the new Speak No Evil does make some notable changes, and not all of them are bad.

In fact, aside from the extreme switch-up in the movie’s ending, plenty of smaller changes manage to fix Speak No Evil’s biggest problem.

The tragic fate of Speak No Evil

The horror of Speak No Evil hangs on two simple elements. One: as Paddy and Ciara/Karin’s facade begins to slip, Louise and Ben/Bjørn are torn between being impolite and leaving, or staying and putting up with their inappropriate behavior. And two: the big finale which sees Paddy and Ciara finally making their attack after their plot is revealed.

In the Danish version, things are decidedly more horrific, with Abel being drowned in the pool, Agnes getting her tongue cut out, and Louise and Bjørn being left in a ditch and stoned to death. It’s grim and unshakable for anyone who’s seen it.

The 2024 update skips over this morbid conclusion, instead opting for an action-packed showdown in the house, with Louise, Ben, Agnes, and Ant (Abel) surviving, driving away to freedom.

The remake corrects the original’s biggest flaw

While the 2022 film’s gruesome ending would satisfy those looking for a reason to tear their own eyes out, it’s not a problem that the 2024 version chooses to go in a different direction. Put simply, it’s trying to be a different movie.

The Danish version is a depressing ride, and the new movie wants to be something a little more fun, and most importantly, more palatable for paying theatergoers.

Equally, the original ending isn’t a problem in itself. But what does appear to be the biggest fault in the movie is the suspension of disbelief that’s required for audiences to be on board. Now, I’ll always admit that I feel nothing but contempt for nay-sayers and soldiers of cinematic logic, but in Speak No Evil’s case, the plot requires some downright implausible beliefs.

There are so many situations in which you’d see a me-shaped hole through the front door, but Louise and Bjørn keep forcing themselves to remain on their pseudo holiday. Why? There’s no real device to keep them there, they have plenty of opportunities to leave… it’s hard to stay on the movie’s side when you know what’s coming, and how easily they could have avoided it.

The update seemed to understand this problem and went above and beyond to make sure that Louise and Ben were being hit with a new hindrance at every turn. And while it’s not entirely successful (I’m sorry, you couldn’t get me back into that house kicking and screaming after catching my child in bed with another family), it’s a noble attempt at course correction.

Speak No Evil’s biggest improvement is its characters

Where Speak No Evil makes its key (and most effective) changes are with the characters. The Danish Louise and Bjørn aren’t as flawed, and quite frankly, they’re nowhere near recognizing the red flags until it’s much too late. But beyond that, we don’t really know them. Who are they outside of this weekend, and why do they believe the lie?

The 2024 version on the other hand portrays a strained marriage, tainted by infidelity and Ben’s desire to take control. Equally, Louise is much more on edge from the offset, with a helicopter-style parenting approach that means she’s not as easily sold by Paddy and Ciara’s show.

This tension and distraction gives an extra layer of justification as to why they might stay. Louise doesn’t want to be considered boring, and Ben wants his family to let loose and have a bit of fun. Equally, Agnes gets a major update, with the quiet girl in the 2022 version being transformed into an anxiety-ridden mess.

Thankfully, this adds some much-needed reasoning as to the most inconceivable scene: when they turn around after they’ve already left to go back for that damn bunny rabbit. 2022 Agnes wants it and has a little cry, but 2024 Agnes cannot be without it, hurting herself and falling apart until she gets it back.

The remake vs. original debate

Of course, these small details aren’t reason enough to completely justify each and every Hollywood remake that comes out over the next few years. But perhaps what Speak No Evil teaches us (particularly when it comes to horror), is that there is room for changes, and even improvement.

Speak No Evil is a great story, and one that sends shivers down the spine of anyone who’s confronted with it. There’s no real reason for anyone to watch the 2024 remake without watching the 2022 original, since both offer slightly different takes on the terrible events, but there’s also no real reason to completely write it off without seeing what it’s got to offer.

